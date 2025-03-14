Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aamir Khan at 60: A to Z of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist

Birthday special on popular Bollywood star's action-packed journey

Aamir Khan at 60: A to Z of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attends the launch ceremony of a film festival showing his movies ahead of his 60th birth anniversary in Mumbai on March 9, 2025.

Getty Images
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirMar 14, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

THE remarkable career of Aamir Khan has included record-breaking movies, an Oscar nomination, and memorable roles across a wide array of genres.

Known affectionately as Mr Perfectionist, he has firmly established himself as one of the finest stars in Bollywood history, alongside being a successful producer and a powerful role model. The actor will celebrate his 60th birthday on Friday (14), receiving well-wishes from around the world.

Eastern Eye decided to mark this milestone by presenting an A to Z journey of his life and incredible career.

A is for awesome: The actor’s impressive body of work includes hit films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Dil (1990), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Rangeela (1995), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Raja Hindustani (1996), Ishq (1997), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016).

3 Idiots

B is for beginning: The actor was born Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan on March 14, 1965, in Mumbai, into a film family that included his producer father Tahir Hussain. He grew up surrounded by cinema and decided early on he wanted to become an actor.

C is for charity: The philanthropic star has made significant contributions to various causes over the years, including raising awareness about important issues and donating large sums of money. In 2016, he set up the not-for-profit company Paani Foundation with his then wife Kiran Rao, to work towards creating a drought-free Maharashtra. His other charitable endeavours include being a goodwill ambassador for Unicef.

D is for Darr: The in-demand star has turned down several high-profile films that went on to become huge blockbusters. Perhaps the most notable of these was the 1993 psychological thriller Darr, which he walked out of after production started. It famously opened the door for Shah Rukh Khan, who replaced Aamir and began his rise to superstardom, including forming a dream partnership with filmmaker Yash Chopra.

E is for Earth: His partition drama Earth (1999) won great acclaim. It was the first of many films Khan starred in or produced that were put forward as India’s official entry for the Academy Award in the best international film category. His other films that represented India at the Oscars include Lagaan (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), and Peepli Live (2010).

Earth

F is for failures: The actor has faced failures during his career, including high-profile disappointments such as Mela (2000), Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005), Thugs of Hindostan (2018), and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Despite these setbacks, he has always managed to bounce back with incredible highs.

Laal Singh Chaddha

G is for government honours: The actor famously refuses to attend Bollywood awards due to their lack of credibility. However, he has accepted prestigious government honours, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, along with National film awards.

Dangal

H is for highest grosser: The actor has headlined films that have become the highest-grossing in Bollywood multiple times, including Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and the current record holder Dangal (2016). His home production Secret Superstar (2017) also broke box office records for an Indian movie in China.

Ghajini

I is for inspiration: The actor has headlined multiple Bollywood blockbusters that have been unofficial remakes or adaptations of international films. These include Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (It Happened One Night), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (Houseboat), Akele Hum Akele Tum (Kramer Vs Kramer), Aatank Hi Aatank (The Godfather), Ghulam (On The Waterfront), Mann (An Affair To Remember), and Ghajini (Memento). His 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha was an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.


Raja Hindustani

J is for Junaid: The actor’s son Junaid Khan has followed in his footsteps into the film industry. He has so far starred in Maharaj (2023) and the recently released Loveyapa (2025).

K is for kiss: Khan steamed up the screen in Raja Hindustani (1996) with one of the longest onscreen kisses in Bollywood history. The super hit, heavily inspired by the Bollywood classic Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), became one of the highest-grossing movies in Hindi cinema history.

L is for Lost Ladies: Khan produced Laapataa Ladies (2024), which was directed by his now ex-wife Kiran Rao. It was put forward as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars but was not nominated, despite receiving support from big names like Hollywood director Alfonso Cuarón.

M is for mental health: Khan revealed that he has started joint therapy sessions with his daughter Ira. He also recorded a video with her and Dr Vivek Murthy discussing mental health, helping break the stigma surrounding it.

N is for nephew: The actor launched his nephew Imran Khan with his home production Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), which was an award-winning runaway success. He would also produce Imran’s multi-award-winning movie Delhi Belly (2011).

O is for Oscar: Aamir produced and starred in Lagaan (2001), which became only the second commercial Bollywood film ever to receive a nomination for best foreign language film at the 74th Academy Awards. No commercial Bollywood film has received a nomination since then. Lagaan won numerous awards, including best film, best actor, best director, and best story at the Filmfare and IIFA awards.

Lagaan

P is for politics: Khan has never endorsed any political party, but he has encouraged people to vote and be part of the electoral process.

P is also for piercing: The actor got his nose and ear pierced for his 2018 adventure film Thugs of Hindostan.

Q is for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Aamir’s 1988 debut film as a leading man became a smash hit and turned the young actor into a huge star overnight. He won his first major accolades for the film, including a Filmfare and National Film Award. It also re-launched the era of romance in Bollywood.

R is for Rang De Basanti: His movie Rang De Basanti (2006) became a huge hit and won major accolades, including best film at the National, Filmfare, IIFA, and Zee Awards. It was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards but didn’t get nominated. However, it did receive a Bafta nomination for best foreign language film.

Rang De Basanti

S is for Satyamev Jayate: Khan was paid a recordbreaking amount to host the TV series Satyamev Jayate (2012), which was a massive success. The show, dealing with social causes, featured inspiring guests including the Phogat sisters, who inspired his record-breaking movie Dangal.

T is for Taare Zameen Par: Khan made a winning directorial debut with the critical and commercial success Taare Zameen Par (2007). The children’s drama earned multiple honours, including a Filmfare and National Award for best film. It was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

Taare Zameen Par

U is for uncle: Perhaps the greatest influence on Khan was his hugely successful filmmaker uncle Nasir Hussain, who produced and directed a large number of blockbuster hits. Before becoming a star, Khan worked with him as an assistant director on his films Manzil Manzil (1984) and Zabardast (1985). His uncle launched him as a hero by producing his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

V is for versatile: The actor has been defined by his versatility throughout his career and has transformed himself physically and visually for various roles. This has earned Aamir praise and given him a diverse body of work.

W is for wives: Khan has been married and divorced twice, first to Reena Dutta (from 1986 to 2002) and then to filmmaker Kiran Rao (2005 to 2021). He has three children.

X is for X factor: Khan’s focus on quality over quantity has given him a high hit rate and earned him the nickname Mr Perfectionist.

Y is for younger days: Khan made his first onscreen appearance as an eight-year-old in the popular title track of the smash hit film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), which was produced and directed by his uncle Nasir Hussain. He also acted in Madhosh (1974), which was produced by his father.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Z is for Zeenat: Another huge influence in Khan’s life has been his mother Zeenat. In 2013, he performed Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, with her. He has regularly spoken to her about personal and professional matters. The devoted son organised a lavish 90th birthday party for her in 2024.

aamir khan filmsmr perfectionistbollywoodhindi cinemaaamir khan birthday

Related News

Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives
News

Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives

Holi 2025
Lifestyle

Holi 2025: 17 must-attend events and festive feasts in UK ​

Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they’re life partners
Entertainment

Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they’re life partners

Syed Abid Ali
Cricket

Former India allrounder Syed Abid Ali passes away at 83

More For You

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Know Ambanis Before Accepting Invite

The Kardashian sisters stunned in traditional Indian attire at the Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations

Instagram/Kardashiansfan

Kim Kardashian didn’t know the Ambanis before saying yes to their ‘wild’ 50-pound wedding invite

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about their whirlwind trip to India in July 2024. The two reality stars were among the global celebrities who attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she didn’t personally know the Ambani family before attending the wedding. In fact, the decision to go was made pretty casually.

During the episode, Kim shared that her connection to the Ambanis came through Lorraine Schwartz, a close friend and well-known jeweller. Schwartz designs jewellery for the Ambanis and was attending the wedding herself. She mentioned to Kim that the family was interested in inviting the Kardashian sisters to the event. “Lorraine said they’d love to have us there. We thought, why not? And we just went for it,” Kim explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone Stuns as Sabyasachi’s Muse for 25th Anniversary

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning runway comeback, opening Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary show in signature elegance

Deepika Padukone returns to the runway as Sabyasachi’s first Bollywood muse for his 25th anniversary show

When Sabyasachi Mukherjee decided to mark his 25th year in fashion with a grand showcase, he broke one of his own long-standing rules by inviting Deepika Padukone to open the show. It was the first time he ever brought a Bollywood star onto his runway, and he’s clear it will likely be the last. But for Deepika, he made an exception.

“I’ve never featured Bollywood at my shows,” Sabyasachi admitted. “But for my 25th anniversary, I wanted it to be personal. Deepika was the only person I could think of who carries the essence of what I believe in: tradition, modernity, and a certain quiet strength that speaks for India on a global stage.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kareena Kapoor on Avoiding Intimate Scenes: “Not Necessary”

Kareena Kapoor in conversation with Gillian Anderson: A candid chat on acting choices and personal boundaries

Getty Images

Kareena Kapoor tells Gillian Anderson the reason why she turns down intimate scenes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most loved stars, has spent over two decades making deliberate choices about the roles she takes. One of those decisions is steering clear of sex scenes on screen, a stance she recently explained in a conversation with Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine.

Kareena was upfront about her reasons. “I’ve never felt the need to do it,” she said. For her, intimacy doesn’t have to be shown explicitly to tell a compelling story. “I don’t think it’s necessary to push a narrative forward,” she added, making it clear that such scenes have never been part of her creative comfort zone. Unlike many in the industry, she’s never seen them as essential to her craft.

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman Khan , Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan spotted together at Aamir’s Mumbai residence, sending fans into a frenzy

Getty Images

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visit Aamir Khan’s house ahead of birthday, fans spot Aamir asking SRK to cover his face

On Wednesday night, something unexpected unfolded outside Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence. Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan were all under one roof. The timing of their gathering had fans buzzing, as Aamir’s 60th birthday is just around the corner, followed by Eid later this month.

But it wasn’t just the reunion of the three Khans that grabbed attention. A short video clip from the evening has sparked curiosity and plenty of theories online. In the video, Aamir Khan is seen walking down the stairs first, only to notice the crowd of paparazzi waiting outside. Before Shah Rukh Khan follows, Aamir turns around and signals him to cover his face. SRK, dressed in black, promptly pulls up his hoodie and hurries to his car, surrounded by security, avoiding any direct camera flashes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?

Rumours swirl as Sadie Sink steps into a major role in the Spider-Man universe

Getty Images

Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?

Sadie Sink, known for her breakout role as Max in Stranger Things, is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports say she’s set to star alongside Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man movie. Filming is expected to begin later this year, with the movie slated for release on July 31, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be behind the camera, while Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige are producing.

Fans speculate: Will Sadie Sink play Jean Grey or a classic Spider-Man character?Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc