Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa mark their fourth anniversary with arrival of baby girl

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Nov 15, 2025
A milestone marked with joy

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcome their first child, announcing the birth of their baby girl on 15 November — a date that also marks their fourth wedding anniversary. Sharing a joint message, they say they are “over the moon” and call their daughter God’s “greatest blessing.”

The couple had revealed their pregnancy in July through a social media post. They married on 15 November 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, seven years after starring together in Citylights, the film that introduced Patralekhaa to Bollywood.

A new chapter for the couple

The announcement adds to an eventful year for the pair, who recently set up their production house, KAMPA Films. The name is a tribute to their mothers, formed from the initials of their names.

Alongside his new role as a producer, Rajkummar continues to balance a busy screen schedule.

Rajkummar completes work on Nikam

Rajkummar has wrapped filming for his upcoming project Nikam, a biopic based on renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. In a handwritten note shared online, he expresses gratitude for portraying the legal figure, describing it as a privilege to play a man known for his calm and conviction.

Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

