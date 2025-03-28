Aamir Khan auditioned for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ but lost the role: Video goes viral!

Aamir Khan’s attempt to play a small-town cop in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has sparked conversation among fans, thanks to a newly surfaced audition tape. The Bollywood star, who also produced the film, had initially hoped to take on the role of Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar. However, director Kiran Rao ultimately chose Ravi Kishan for the part, a decision that many now agree was the right call.
The audition tape, shared on Aamir’s recently launched YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, shows the actor in a police uniform, chewing paan and trying out a rural accent. The video also includes bloopers, giving fans a insider view in to his efforts to embody the character. While Aamir is known for his dedication to roles, viewers were quick to point out that something felt off. Many felt his polished screen presence made him seem out of place as the rustic and rough-around-the-edges cop.
Fans took to social media to weigh in, with many supporting Kiran Rao’s decision. One comment read, “Aamir is a brilliant actor, but Ravi Kishan brought authenticity to the role.” Another noted, “Had Aamir played this character, the arc would have been predictable. With Ravi Kishan, the transformation felt natural.”
Aamir himself has taken the rejection in stride. Speaking at an event, he recalled how Kiran turned him down, despite his enthusiasm for the role. “I was really eager to play the cop. I even did a screen test, which I think went well. But after discussing it with Kiran, we both agreed Ravi Kishan was a better fit,” he said. Kiran explained her reasoning, saying, “Aamir would have brought a certain expectation. Audiences would have assumed his character would change for the better. With Ravi, it remained unpredictable.”
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two brides who get swapped by mistake in rural India during the 1990s. Featuring fresh faces like Sparsh Srivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta, the film won critical acclaim and bagged multiple awards.
Despite missing out on the role, Aamir’s willingness to share his audition video has been appreciated. It not only offers insight into his process but also shows his ability to recognise when another actor is a better fit for a character. In the end, Laapataa Ladies found its perfect Shyam Manohar, and Aamir Khan proved yet again why he remains one of Bollywood’s most respected artists.