Aamir Khan introduces sister who acted in ‘Pathaan’ on Netflix talk show

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Aamir Khan, known for his spectacular acting in several award-winning films, is also known for his simplicity. He was a guest on a comedy show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show where he introduced his lesser-known sisters, Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan who were seated in the audience.

Khan talked about how talented are his sisters and also proudly mentioned the works of his sisters. Nikhat Khan also had a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan. He said, “Nikhat jo hai, pink me baithi hai, meri badi behan. Aapne Pathaan dekhi hai? Pathaan film mein ek aurat hai jo Shah Rukh Khan ko bolti hai aaj se tum Pathaan ho aur unko tabeez baandhti hai. Vo meri behan hai,” he querped excitedly. He mentioned her small role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

During the same episode, Khan shared a humourous anecdote about his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, slapping him. He recounted, “It was the day when Junaid was about to be born. Reena ji was in labour. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practiced some breathing exercises. As the labour got intense, I tried to calm her down with it. But I got slapped, followed by, ‘Stop this nonsense!’ Reena Ji was in immense pain. She even bit my hand.”

Khan also mentioned observing his wife’s expression during that time. He added, “Later, I realised what was happening around me. I noticed one thing when a person is in immense pain… like what women go through during childbirth. I didn’t even plan this. It is just happening to me. I looked at Reena’s face and when she was experiencing that pain… normally we think that a person’s face would contort with pain… but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain. That I noted as an actor. Later I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious!”

Khan’s daughter from first wife, Ira, recently got married to an athlete in a very simple and grounded wedding ceremony. Several videos were shared on social media showing the simplicity of the family. Khan recently produced his ex-wife’s debutant director film, Laapata Ladies, which was released on Netflix last week.