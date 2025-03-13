Skip to content
Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they're life partners

Aamir opens up about introducing Gauri to close friends and how his family welcomed their relationship.

Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they’re life partners
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 13, 2025
Aamir Khan has confirmed he’s in a serious relationship with his old friend, Gauri Spratt. The actor, who turns 60 on March 14, shared the news during an informal media interaction in Mumbai. Gauri isn’t new in his life, they first met over two decades ago. But now, he says, they are life partners.

The two have been together for about a year and a half. Aamir revealed that they currently live together, and that Gauri is the mother of a six-year-old boy. She’s also part of his professional world, working with his production company. Despite knowing Aamir for 25 years, she’s only watched a handful of his films like Lagaan and Dangal. Aamir smiled as he recalled Gauri telling him she doesn’t quite understand the "superstar" image attached to him.

Aamir KhanAamir Khan, who turns 60 soon, opens up about his personal life like never beforeGetty Images

At the media event, Aamir said he had introduced Gauri to his close friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan just the day before, at a dinner at his home. He mentioned that his family, including his children, are supportive and happy about his new relationship.

“She’s half Tamilian, half Irish, and her grandfather was a freedom fighter,” Aamir shared, adding a personal detail about her background. He also spoke about singing to her every day and joked about whether marriage at 60 would suit him or not.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid.

Aamir Khan with ex-wife Reena Dutta and daughter Ira Khan during Ira’s wedding celebrationsGetty Images

His second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao ended in 2021, though they continue to co-parent their son Azad.

Aamir Khan with ex-wife Kiran RaoAamir Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao—maintaining a strong friendship and working relationship after their separationGetty Images

Reflecting on his new chapter, Aamir made a playful reference to his iconic Lagaan role. “Bhuvan finally found his Gauri,” he said, drawing a connection between his real life and his famous character.

This candid moment with the media has revealed a personal side of Aamir rarely seen and fans seem eager to know more.

