Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar to come together for Vanvaas special podcast

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is currently working on a special podcast with Aamir Khan in connection with the promotions of his film Vanvaas, which was released on Friday. The movie, directed by Anil Sharma features Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma in major roles. The podcast, which will focus mostly on Vanvaas, will be shot on Saturday, December 21.
Amid these arrangements, there have also been reports that the makers are planning to host a personalised screening for Aamir Khan, Mr perfectionist, in Mumbai. It is said that an invitation was sent out to the actor.
“Nana and Aamir Khan share a great bond, the team of Vanvaas arranged a special screening for the actor in Bombay. Aamir watched the film on Friday," a source close to the film had said.
As Vanvaas started screening in the box office on Friday, its trailer was released across all social media platforms around two weeks ago. The trailer offered the audience a glimpse into the world of the upcoming family drama, with the promotional assets playing its part in raising anticipation. The movie promises a heart-warming tale of family, honour, and self-acceptance.
Sharma, director of Gadar 2, himself calls the movie, “an emotional Gadar” of modern times. Vanvaas, like his previous movies Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka, Shradhanjali, and Apne, explores the family genre yet again. All of his previous movies were well accepted among his audience.
"Banaras mein hai, Kumbh hai aur bahut hi emotional trauma hai. Ye journey of life hai, har aadmi ka jeevan hai…har aadmi se connect karega (It is set in the backdrop of Banaras includes Kumbh. It is an emotional trauma and journey of life which every individual will be able to connect)," he had said earlier.