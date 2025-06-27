'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, to be released in IMAX worldwide on August 14

Quick highlights:

War 2 will be released in IMAX globally on 14 August 2025, alongside its India debut.

Stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in an action spy thriller.

Directed by Brahmāstra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films.

New character posters dropped as part of the countdown campaign.

Yash Raj Films is pulling out all the stops for War 2, its upcoming spy thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is set for a simultaneous global IMAX release on 14 August, including major markets like the US, UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, promising fans an immersive big-screen experience just in time for the Independence Day weekend.





Global IMAX release brings War 2 to worldwide audiences

Continuing the massive YRF Spy Universe, War 2 will in fact be the first time Jr NTR joins the franchise, locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in what’s being pitched as an international action event. The film will be available in IMAX cinemas across North America, Europe, Australasia, Africa, and more, a major move that follows the global success of Pathaan and Tiger 3.





Nelson D’Souza, YRF’s VP of International Distribution, confirmed that the studio aims to raise the bar for Indian cinema’s global appeal. “This is a massive face-off between two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, and IMAX is the perfect canvas for it,” he said.





New posters spark buzz as countdown to War 2 begins

To kick off the 50-day countdown to release, YRF revealed new character posters of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. Each look teases the tone of their characters: Hrithik with smouldering cool, NTR in fierce mode, and Kiara exuding quiet command.





Director Ayan Mukerji, known for creating visually rich films, has shot War 2 with IMAX screens in mind. According to IMAX’s Christopher Tillman, “This is not just another action film. It’s a full-scale theatrical event designed for immersive viewing.” A special IMAX teaser is already screening globally, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come when the film lands on 14 August.