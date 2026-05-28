Steven Spielberg’s 'Disclosure Day' hailed as director’s 'best film in 20 years'

Highlights

First reactions have praised Disclosure Day as one of Steven Spielberg’s strongest films in years

Critics singled out Emily Blunt’s performance and the film’s emotional sci-fi storytelling

The UFO thriller marks Spielberg’s return to the genre after decades

Early reactions praise Spielberg’s return to sci-fi

Steven Spielberg’s new UFO thriller Disclosure Day is already drawing strong praise from critics following its first preview screenings, with several calling it the director’s best work in decades.

The film stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor in a story centred on humanity discovering proof that it is not alone in the universe. Early social media reactions described the film as emotionally ambitious, visually striking and packed with mystery.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub called the film “another towering home run” from Spielberg and urged audiences to avoid trailers before release. He also praised Blunt’s performance, suggesting it deserved awards-season attention despite the film’s blockbuster scale.

Slashfilm critic Bill Bria described Disclosure Day as “the weirdest movie Spielberg’s ever made” in a positive sense, praising its visuals, David Koepp’s screenplay and John Williams’ score. IndieWire’s Jim Hemphill compared the film’s energy to Raiders of the Lost Ark, while noting the emotional depth associated with Spielberg’s later work.

Emily Blunt performance emerges as major talking point

Much of the early reaction focused on Blunt’s central performance, with several critics describing it as one of the strongest of her career. Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier called the film “Spielberg’s best film in 20 years” and praised the way it blends a chase thriller, love story and mystery within a science-fiction setting.

Freelance critic Tessa Smith described the film as “absolutely phenomenal”, saying she was captivated throughout and emotionally moved by the ending. She also highlighted the score’s impact across the film’s key moments.

Alongside Blunt and O’Connor, the cast includes Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Wyatt Russell and Eve Hewson.

Spielberg revisits UFO themes decades after Close Encounters

Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s first feature since The Fabelmans and his return to UFO storytelling nearly five decades after Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Fans have already speculated about possible links between the two films after Blunt revealed that questions raised in Close Encounters are addressed in the new story.

Speaking earlier this year at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, Spielberg said he strongly suspects humanity is “not alone here on Earth”, adding that the idea inspired the film.

The release also arrives during continued public fascination with unidentified aerial phenomena following Pentagon disclosures and declassified footage in recent years.

Universal has taken the unusual step of having Spielberg narrate the film’s final trailer himself, discussing his personal fascination with extraterrestrial life. Disclosure Day is scheduled for release on 12 June.