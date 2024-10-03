  • Thursday, October 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty

Mark Chavez, 54, faces up to 10 years in prison

California physician Mark Chavez exits federal court in Los Angeles on October 2, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ONE of two doctors charged in connection with the drug overdose death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry pleaded guilty in a US court on Wednesday (2).

Mark Chavez, 54, faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting to conspiring to distribute ketamine in the weeks before the actor was found dead in the pool of his Los Angeles home.

Appearing before US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in a Los Angeles court, the bespectacled Chavez answered a series of questions before entering his plea of “Guilty, your honor.”

Perry’s lengthy struggles with substance addiction were well-documented, but his death in October 2023 sent shockwaves through the global legions of “Friends” fans.

A criminal investigation was launched soon after an autopsy discovered the actor had high levels of ketamine — an anesthetic — in his system.

Two others caught in the dragnet — a live-in assistant and an acquaintance — have already pleaded guilty to their charges.

Another doctor — Salvador Plasencia — allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the desperate star at hugely inflated prices, musing “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Capture 1
‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha has been charged in Matthew Perry’s death.

Jasveen Sangha, the alleged “Ketamine Queen” who supplied drugs to high-end clients and celebrities, is charged with selling Perry the dose that killed him.

Both Plasencia and Sangha face one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, as well as a raft of other charges, which they have denied.

Their trials have been set for March, and both face lengthy prison terms if found guilty.

Chavez admitted in his plea agreement to selling ketamine to Plasencia, including doses that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic.

He was released on $50,000 (£40,500) bail on Wednesday and ordered not to practice medicine. He is expected to be sentenced in April.

Perry played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994 to 2004 and talked openly of his decades-long battles with addiction.

He had been taking ketamine, a controlled drug, as part of supervised therapy.

Doctors and veterinarians use ketamine as an anesthetic, and researchers have explored its use as a treatment for depression.

Underground users take it for its hallucinogenic effects, though it can be addictive and dangerous for people with underlying health problems.

Friends,” which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers, drew a massive global following and made megastars of previously unknown actors.

Perry’s role as the sarcastic man-child Chandler brought him fabulous wealth, but hid a dark struggle with addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

In 2018, he suffered a drug-related burst colon and underwent multiple surgeries.

In his 2022 memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry described going through detox dozens of times.

“I have mostly been sober since 2001,” he wrote, “save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps.”

(AFP)

Related Stories
FEATURES

Bollywood drag kings of The Gentleman’s Club arrive in the UK
NEWS

Actor Govinda injured after revolver ‘misfires’
Entertainment

Paul Sinha opens up about when he plans to quit ‘The Chase’
HEADLINE STORY

Two-time Oscar winner Maggie Smith dies aged 89
Entertainment

Savita Singh: ‘Blending eastern melodies with western rhythms is an ongoing project’
Entertainment

Park Seo-jun: ‘I love Bollywood, would visit India if invited’
FILM

NTR Jr’s Devara nets £2.8m in global pre-sales: report
Entertainment

Noreen Khan: Unfiltered approach to laughter
HEADLINE STORY

Sandhya Suri’s thriller named Britain’s Oscar entry
Entertainment

Stefflon Don Talks Sidhu Moose Wala and Indian culture
Entertainment

Discover the best Bollywood songs of Vishal Bhardwaj ahead of his UK tour
NEWS

Sam Neill credits breakthrough cancer treatment for saving his life
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty
Sophie Ecclestone Six players to watch at the 2024 Women’s T20 World…
William Dalrymple chronicles India’s intellectual empire in ‘The Golden Road’
Beirut attack Israeli raid targets Hezbollah facility in Lebanon
Cutting down smoking may extend men’s life by a year:…
Starmer-Getty Starmer repays over £6,000 for gifts after backlash over donations