Website Logo
  • Friday, October 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone announce a new release date for Fighter

Fighter marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone with Fighter director Siddharth Anand.

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Friday announced the new release date of their aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a new poster which he captioned, “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter.”

Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, “Fasten your seat-belts!#FIGHTER, India’s first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024!”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is now scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.
Previously the film was scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, and now the makers have decided to postpone the film.

‘Fighter’ marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the ‘Dhoom:2’ actor’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after ‘Bang Baang’ and ‘War’.

Siddharth Anand is currently gearing up for the release of his next action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film received positive responses from the audience.

Deepika, on the other hand, will also be seen in a pan-India film ‘Project K’ along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from that she also has ‘The Intern’ in her kitty.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor points out the funniest connection between her and late husband Rishi Kapoor’s film…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar attends Kudo tournament, breaks bricks with hammer
Entertainment
‘Pallo Latke’ fame Zain Khan signs solo film as a composer; to score music for…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut gets mercilessly trolled for attending Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash; netizens…
Entertainment
RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards; director SS Rajamouli shares his…
Entertainment
Here’s how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali with daughter Malti 
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif expresses desire to work in South films after watching Aishwarya Rai…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad, picture goes viral
Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi on Diwali, calls them ‘intruders’
Entertainment
‘Are you blackmailing me?’: Puri Jagannadh to distributors demanding compensation for losses incurred…
Entertainment
‘I hate it, I despise it, I’m disgusted with such people’: Jaya Bachchan…
Entertainment
Makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter rope in VFX team of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW