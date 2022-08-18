Hrithik Roshan reveals a special connection between his film Krrish and The Lord of the Rings

Roshan will soon return to reprise his superhero role in Krrish 4.

By: Mohnish Singh

As fans continue to wait for Krrish 4 with bated breath, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shared an interesting trivia about how his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan came about developing their 2003 film Koi… Mil Gaya into a blockbuster franchise.

During a press conference of Amazon Prime Video’s much-anticipated show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Mumbai on Thursday, Roshan revealed that it was actually The Lord of the Rings trilogy that enthused his father to turn Koi… Mil Gaya into a franchise and make Krrish.

“There is a little connection between me and The Lord of the Rings that I don’t think anybody knows. Way back in 2004, my dad put on The Lord of the Rings part one, saw the film could not stop, saw part two, could not stop, saw part three, and then, he gave me a call. And he was just talking about the way they (the makers of The Lord of the Rings) have used this one great incredible idea and then progressed and had this progression which was so incredible and ‘why can’t we do that?’”

The actor, who plays a superhero in the Krrish franchise, continued, “So I said, ‘Okay, yeah, what are you talking about?’ He said, ‘why can’t we take Koi Mil Gaya, which is one of our previous films, and have a progression and build on that’ and that was the birth of Krrish.”

He then added, “If there was no Lord of the Rings, there’d be no Krrish. So I am going to take this opportunity to give my bigger thanks to The Lord of the Rings for making Krrish happen.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, based on The Lord of the Rings novels by JRR Tolkien, will begin with a two-episode premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022, followed by a new episode every week. The high-profile series will comprise eight episodes in total.

