Highlights

Karan Johar calls sequel a reflection of journalism's struggles today.

Bollywood director's knees rattled meeting Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Film earned $326 million globally at box office.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a lengthy Instagram post about The Devil Wears Prada 2, calling it a powerful commentary on how journalism and print media face tough times today.

The 53-year-old watched the sequel and connected deeply with its themes.

Writing on social media, Johar expressed how the original film stayed close to his heart.

He grew to love Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly even more after the first movie, despite her demanding nature and elite standards. Her drive for perfection resonated with him.

The director says the new film shows what's happening in media right now. He wrote about how serious journalism is becoming less important while digital platforms take over.

Print media is losing its beauty to what he calls "digital overdrive mania."

Johar liked how the sequel talks about serious issues through comedy. Big companies now control artistic people, he noticed. Business choices replace creative ideas in today's media world.

The characters have changed, Johar says. Miranda shows more weakness now. Andy has more hope. Nigel seems friendlier.

Emily is wonderful. Watching them took Johar back to when he was 33 years old and believed that creative vision matters more than business.

Before the film came out, Johar interviewed stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Meeting them made him very nervous. His knees were shaking during their talk, he said.

The sequel brings back Streep as Miranda Priestly, who runs Runway magazine. She must deal with an industry where print journalism is failing. Staying relevant becomes her biggest problem.

Her old assistant, played by Emily Blunt, now works as a top executive at a big luxury company.

This creates tension because Blunt's character controls advertising money that Priestly desperately needs to keep her magazine running.

Critics loved the film and many people watched it. It made $326 million around the world. Cinemas started showing it from May 1.