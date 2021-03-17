Crew members call Rashmika Mandanna by her character’s name on the sets of Mission Majnu

By: Mohnish Singh







Rashmika Mandanna, who is a force to reckon with in the South Indian film industry, is gearing up to set her foot in Bollywood. She is set to make her Hindi film debut with the much-awaited spy thriller Mission Majnu.

Also starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Mission Majnu is based on true events. It revolves around the deadliest covert operation undertaken by the Indian intelligence agency RAW in Pakistan. The film went on floors a couple of weeks ago in Lucknow, India.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently stationed in Lucknow shooting for the film. The actress has been working hard to get into the skin of her character. She is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that her character shines on the screen and leaves an indelible impression on viewers' minds whenever the film enters theatres.







Talking about her first day on the sets of Mission Majnu, a source close to the actress said, “On the first day itself, Rashmika broke the ice around her. Even though she was working with a new team, she made everyone comfortable in her company. She is a ball of energy on the sets, and everyone is very fond of her.”

The source went on to add further, “The cast and crew on sets also refer to her by her character’s name which is hardly the case on any set. It is commendable how she has completely read the skin of her character right.”

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her powerful performances in such Telugu blockbusters as Sarrileru Neekevaru (2020), Dear Comrade (2019), and Geetha Govindam (2018). Not only her South Indian fans, but Bollywood buffs are also waiting for her first Hindi film with bated breath.







Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is being produced by RSVP Movies and Guilt By Association Media Llp.






