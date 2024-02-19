  • Monday, February 19, 2024
Deepika Padukone stuns in saree at BAFTA Awards

The actress presented filmmaker Jonathan Glazer with the Bafta for the film not in the English language category at a ceremony here on Sunday.

Deepika Padukone (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Deepika Padukone, who presented an award at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), ditched the usual award season gown look for a glittering saree.

“The incredible stories nominated in this category depict the real and imagined world that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, South Poland to Seoul and to Ukraine…” the 38-year-old actress said before announcing Glazer’s The Zone of Interest as the winner.

For the event, Deepika donned a couture saree and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The actress, who was last seen in Hindi film Fighter, introduced a performance of ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars last year. The song eventually won an Oscar.

Hosted by actor David Tennant, the ceremony, saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer winning the Bafta for Best Film, Best Director for Nolan, Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Original Score, editing and Cinematography trophies.

Emma Stone won the Leading Actress trophy for her role in Poor Things, which also won trophies for Make-up, Production Design, Costume Design, and Special Visual Effects.

Apart from Deepika, the award also saw presenters like David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Grant, and Lily Collins.

