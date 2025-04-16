Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting ready to settle into their new home in Mumbai, a swanky sea-facing apartment located in the upscale Bandra Bandstand area. The four-level property, spread across the 16th to 19th floors, offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and boasts over 11,000 square feet of living space, plus a 1,300 square foot terrace. The couple reportedly paid £9.5 million (₹100 crore) for the plush residence.

Recent visuals show that the building is nearly complete, with finishing touches underway. Once done, Ranveer, Deepika, and their daughter Dua will make this spacious apartment their new home. The neighbourhood is already star-studded, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment just around the corner.





The couple welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, sharing the news with fans through an emotional social media post. “Dua” means prayer, and they described her as the answer to theirs. Alongside the announcement, they posted a heart-warming photo of her tiny feet.

This Bandra property isn’t their only real estate investment. In 2022, they bought a £2 million (₹21 crore) bungalow in Alibaug, adding to their list of lavish homes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s stunning £9.5 million sea-facing apartment in Mumbai nears completion Getty Images





Professionally, Deepika was last seen playing a police officer in Singham Again. She’s also expected to play Suhana Khan’s on-screen mother in King, after previously portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Jawan. Industry buzz hints that she might return for Kalki 2, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is busy with Dhurandhar and has Don 3 lined up. Reports suggest that actor Sharvari is being considered to join the franchise, though casting decisions are still in progress.

As they prepare to move into their latest dream home, Ranveer and Deepika continue balancing family life with full-speed careers, now with little Dua in tow.