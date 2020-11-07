Deepika Padukone charging a whopping amount to star in Pathan?

Murtuza Iqbal







There have been strong reports that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback on the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan which will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Reportedly, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

A few days ago, there were reports that John Abraham will be getting a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore (Rs. 20,000,0000 / 2054638 GBP) for the film, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika is also charging a huge amount. It is said that she will be getting around Rs 15 crore (Rs. 15,000,0000 / 1540979 GBP) as her fees.

A source told the entertainment portal, “She is easily the most bankable female actors alongside Alia Bhatt today, and everyone at Yash Raj Films, as well as SRK, was keen to get Deepika on board this film, to make it one of the biggest casting coups in the year to come. It’s a well-sketched character for Deepika and she will start shooting from early next year. She has allotted all her dates and her acting fees for the film is approximately Rs. 14 (Rs. 14,000,0000 / 1438247 GBP ) to 15 crore (Rs. 15,000,0000 / 1540979 GBP).”







“Adi (Aditya Chopra) is known to splurge money on his films to give it an international vibe in all aspects – from action to casting – and he didn’t even think twice before agreeing to the acting fees demanded by both John and Deepika. It’s one of the most ambitious YRF films till date, and he doesn’t want to compromise on SRK’s comeback to the screen,” the source added.

While we are waiting for the official announcement of Pathan, there have been reports that the film will start rolling this month. Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for the movie this month, and Deepika and John will join him in January 2021.











