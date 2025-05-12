Ranvir Singh rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after appendix rupture

Ranvir Singh, the ITV presenter known for stepping in for Lorraine Kelly, has provided a concerning update regarding her health. The 47-year-old star shared a series of photos from her hospital bed, detailing her unexpected health scare and the emergency surgery she underwent following a ruptured appendix.

The presenter, who regularly hosts Lorraine in Kelly’s absence, took to Instagram to explain the situation. In the post, Singh initially shared a glamorous image of herself in a white suit, taken earlier that week as she posed in the hallway of the ITV studio. However, the following images were starkly different, showing her hooked up to medical equipment with an intravenous drip in her arm.

Singh described how the episode unfolded, beginning with what seemed like a typical workday. "Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday, wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit," she said. "I felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning, but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out."

However, things took a sudden turn for the worse the next day. At 10:30 am on Thursday, Singh began experiencing severe stomach pain, which led her to stay in bed for the day. The pain, she later discovered, was due to a ruptured appendix. By midnight Thursday, she was rushed to surgery for an emergency procedure.

Waking up in the early hours of Friday morning, still groggy from the anaesthetic, Singh was certain she would be able to return to work the following day. She jokingly wrote on Instagram, "I woke up at 5 am, high on anaesthetic, and was certain I could get into work to host the show as normal," adding a laughing emoji.

However, it was clear that the situation was more serious than initially thought. Singh revealed that the bacteria from the ruptured appendix had spread and caused an infection in her blood, making the recovery process more difficult. She was advised by her doctor to take the week off to recover.

The presenter continued her update with a humorous yet relatable note about her post-surgery recovery. "I'm sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for four weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me!" she wrote, before asking her followers if they had experienced the intense shoulder pain that often follows surgery.

Singh’s post prompted an outpouring of support from friends, colleagues, and fans alike. GMB (Good Morning Britain) star Alex Beresford was among the first to comment, wishing her a speedy recovery. "Awwww wishing you a speedy recovery xxxx," Beresford wrote. Emmerdale actor Bradley Riches also sent his well wishes, adding, "Sending my love xoxoxo." Other public figures, including I’m a Celeb star Melvin Odoom, shared their support, with Odoom posting a simple ok-sign emoji.

Viewers of Lorraine were quick to notice Singh’s absence on Friday’s show, with Andi Peters stepping in to present in her place. Peters addressed the audience, saying, "First thing’s first, I've just got to say get well soon to Ranvir, who can't be here today." Injecting some light-heartedness into the situation, Peters joked, "Which is why they've drafted in a man in a bright orange shirt, just to make sure you're awake this morning." He added a heartfelt message, saying, "Get well soon, Ranvir. We send you all of our love."

Singh’s health scare has caused concern among her fans, but the outpouring of support from her colleagues and followers demonstrates the positive impact she has had on those around her. Many have wished her a quick recovery, with one fan writing, "Wishing you a swift and full recovery." Another commented, "Get well soon! Take it easy!" A third added, "Hope you feel better soon."

Singh, who has become a beloved figure on Lorraine, is now facing an extended break from work as she focuses on her recovery. Although she has been advised to rest and avoid strenuous activities for the next month, her fans will be eagerly awaiting her return to the screen when she’s fully recovered.

In the meantime, Lorraine viewers are being kept updated on Singh’s progress, with colleagues like Andi Peters continuing to step in to fill the gap. As Singh rests and recuperates, the support from her co-stars, friends, and viewers serves as a reminder of the strong community she has built over the years. Fans of the ITV presenter are hopeful that she will make a full recovery and return to work as soon as possible.

For now, Singh will have to focus on her health and take things easy, but with her usual determination, it’s expected that she will bounce back in no time.