Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ranvir Singh rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after appendix rupture

The presenter, who regularly hosts Lorraine in Kelly’s absence, took to Instagram to explain the situation

Ranvir Singh Hospitalized After Sudden Appendix Rupture

Singh described how the episode unfolded in an Instagram post

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Ranvir Singh, the ITV presenter known for stepping in for Lorraine Kelly, has provided a concerning update regarding her health. The 47-year-old star shared a series of photos from her hospital bed, detailing her unexpected health scare and the emergency surgery she underwent following a ruptured appendix.

The presenter, who regularly hosts Lorraine in Kelly’s absence, took to Instagram to explain the situation. In the post, Singh initially shared a glamorous image of herself in a white suit, taken earlier that week as she posed in the hallway of the ITV studio. However, the following images were starkly different, showing her hooked up to medical equipment with an intravenous drip in her arm.

Singh described how the episode unfolded, beginning with what seemed like a typical workday. "Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday, wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit," she said. "I felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning, but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out."

However, things took a sudden turn for the worse the next day. At 10:30 am on Thursday, Singh began experiencing severe stomach pain, which led her to stay in bed for the day. The pain, she later discovered, was due to a ruptured appendix. By midnight Thursday, she was rushed to surgery for an emergency procedure.

Waking up in the early hours of Friday morning, still groggy from the anaesthetic, Singh was certain she would be able to return to work the following day. She jokingly wrote on Instagram, "I woke up at 5 am, high on anaesthetic, and was certain I could get into work to host the show as normal," adding a laughing emoji.

However, it was clear that the situation was more serious than initially thought. Singh revealed that the bacteria from the ruptured appendix had spread and caused an infection in her blood, making the recovery process more difficult. She was advised by her doctor to take the week off to recover.

The presenter continued her update with a humorous yet relatable note about her post-surgery recovery. "I'm sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for four weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me!" she wrote, before asking her followers if they had experienced the intense shoulder pain that often follows surgery.

Singh’s post prompted an outpouring of support from friends, colleagues, and fans alike. GMB (Good Morning Britain) star Alex Beresford was among the first to comment, wishing her a speedy recovery. "Awwww wishing you a speedy recovery xxxx," Beresford wrote. Emmerdale actor Bradley Riches also sent his well wishes, adding, "Sending my love xoxoxo." Other public figures, including I’m a Celeb star Melvin Odoom, shared their support, with Odoom posting a simple ok-sign emoji.

Viewers of Lorraine were quick to notice Singh’s absence on Friday’s show, with Andi Peters stepping in to present in her place. Peters addressed the audience, saying, "First thing’s first, I've just got to say get well soon to Ranvir, who can't be here today." Injecting some light-heartedness into the situation, Peters joked, "Which is why they've drafted in a man in a bright orange shirt, just to make sure you're awake this morning." He added a heartfelt message, saying, "Get well soon, Ranvir. We send you all of our love."

Singh’s health scare has caused concern among her fans, but the outpouring of support from her colleagues and followers demonstrates the positive impact she has had on those around her. Many have wished her a quick recovery, with one fan writing, "Wishing you a swift and full recovery." Another commented, "Get well soon! Take it easy!" A third added, "Hope you feel better soon."

Singh, who has become a beloved figure on Lorraine, is now facing an extended break from work as she focuses on her recovery. Although she has been advised to rest and avoid strenuous activities for the next month, her fans will be eagerly awaiting her return to the screen when she’s fully recovered.

In the meantime, Lorraine viewers are being kept updated on Singh’s progress, with colleagues like Andi Peters continuing to step in to fill the gap. As Singh rests and recuperates, the support from her co-stars, friends, and viewers serves as a reminder of the strong community she has built over the years. Fans of the ITV presenter are hopeful that she will make a full recovery and return to work as soon as possible.

For now, Singh will have to focus on her health and take things easy, but with her usual determination, it’s expected that she will bounce back in no time.

emergency surgeryhealth updateinstagram postitv presenterlorraine kellylorraine viewersranvir singh

Related News

Virat Kohli
Cricket

Virat Kohli’s finest Test knocks: The innings that defined an era

Cannes 2025 :10 moments everyone will talk about
Entertainment

Cannes 2025: 10 moments everyone will talk about from red carpet drama to film controversies and celeb surprises

Doctor Who season 2
Entertainment

Doctor Who season 2 finale to premiere at the same time on BBC, iPlayer and Disney+

From 100 to 0: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s failure might be his fortune
Column

From 100 to 0: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s failure might be his fortune

More For You

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise during an 'In Conversation At The BFI' at the BFI Southbank

Getty Images

Tom Cruise pulls off a surprise rooftop stunt at BFI IMAX in London ahead of 'Mission: Impossible' premiere

Tom Cruise doesn’t do quiet appearances, and his recent visit to London proved that once again. While in town to accept the British Film Institute’s highest honour, the BFI Fellowship, the actor casually showed up on the roof of the BFI IMAX cinema, dressed in a suit and looking right at home towering above the city.

The IMAX dome, currently wrapped in a massive ad for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, became Cruise’s stage for an unexpected moment that instantly grabbed attention. While there’s no word yet on how he got up there, sources close to the actor confirmed it was him. Passers-by captured footage of Cruise standing calmly above the theatre, bringing that movie-style spectacle swag with real-life charm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares emotional Instagram tribute to Virat Kohli after his Test retirement

Getty Images

Anushka Sharma pens emotional tribute after Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Virat Kohli, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has announced his retirement from Test cricket. While the news shocked fans and stirred emotional reactions across the country, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, shared a heartfelt note that stood out for its deeply personal touch.

Anushka expressed her thoughts on Instagram, reflecting on Kohli’s journey in the longest format of the game. Instead of focusing solely on his records and milestones, she chose to highlight the unseen struggles behind his achievements. In her post, she wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones, but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan's chilling words

Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about the night his father Saif Ali Khan was stabbed and how it changed their relationship

Instagram/iak

Ibrahim Ali Khan speaks out for the first time on Saif's stabbing attack, reveals his dad's chilling words

Bollywood newcomer Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently spoke about the traumatic night his father was stabbed at their Mumbai home. Reflecting on the incident for the first time, Ibrahim shared his emotions and how the event shaped his bond with his father.

On 16 January 2025, around 2:30 am, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence during an attempted burglary. The assailant, later identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the house and stabbed Saif multiple times, including near his spine and neck. Despite his injuries, Saif managed to walk to Lilavati Hospital and seek medical help. He underwent multiple surgeries and spent several days recovering.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mahesh Babu joins SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan at 'RRR' live event

The RRR team along with Mahesh Babu celebrates the film's global success with a grand orchestral performance at Royal Albert Hall

Getty Images

Mahesh Babu joins SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan at 'RRR' live event in London

Mahesh Babu joined SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan at the grand RRR live screening held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The event brought together the film’s visuals and live orchestral music, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

The screening, which began at 6 PM local time, featured the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performing the movie's iconic soundtrack under the direction of composer MM Keeravaani. This marked a historic moment as it was only the second time an Indian film was performed live at the iconic venue, the first being Baahubali 2 in 2019, also directed by Rajamouli.

Keep ReadingShow less
BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV

A collage of Lennie James, Ruth Jones, Ariyon Bakare and Marisa Abela holding their awards

Getty Images

BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV Awards with record-breaking 18 wins

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards turned out to be a big night for the BBC, which took home 18 awards, the highest of any broadcaster or streaming platform this year. Hosted at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony was filled with excitement, featuring prominent winners from various genres.

Leading the way was the BBC drama Mr Loverman, which grabbed two significant awards. Lennie James secured his first BAFTA for Best Actor, while Ariyon Bakare won for Best Supporting Actor. Another memorable highlight was Strictly Come Dancing winning the public vote for the Memorable Moment award, thanks to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s waltz performance.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc