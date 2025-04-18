Skip to content
Ranveer Allahbadia says he lost reputation but gained perspective after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

He addressed the impact the incident had on his personal and professional life

He admitted he is still recovering emotionally

Instagram/ ranveerallahbadia
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 18, 2025
Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has spoken publicly about the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. During a recent “Ask Me Anything” session on social media, Allahbadia addressed the impact the incident had on his personal and professional life, as well as how he is moving forward.

Responding to a fan’s question about what he had lost as a result of the controversy, Allahbadia listed a range of issues. “Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents’ contentment and much more,” he wrote. Despite these challenges, he also described the period as one of growth and introspection, saying the experience led to “transformation, spiritual growth” and increased mental resilience.

Allahbadia added that he is now focusing on regaining what was lost. “Will slowly work towards getting back everything that’s lost. Let the work speak,” he said, suggesting a renewed commitment to his career and public platform.

He also reflected on the emotional toll of the backlash, particularly its effect on those around him. In another post, he spoke about the fears he faced in recent months. “That I let down the families of my team members because of my mistake,” he wrote. “People don’t understand how many jobs were at stake. [They] quickly wrote off my career and hence the career of 300+ people.”

He went on to say the experience gave him a deeper understanding of human nature, stating, “Mobs love seeing people fall. But we will keep moving forward.” Allahbadia admitted he is still recovering emotionally, saying, “I am not 100% okay even now. Have to give it my all because MANY livelihoods depend on my work.” He concluded the post by urging followers to “stay humble.”

The controversy began earlier this year during an episode of India’s Got Latent, in which Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” Although the panel, which included Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani, reacted with laughter at the time, the question received widespread condemnation online.

The backlash intensified as multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against Allahbadia and the show’s creators. The matter escalated further when the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, demanding accountability. In response, Allahbadia issued a written apology.

The case also reached the Supreme Court of India, which granted him interim protection from arrest. However, the court criticised his remarks, labelling them “vulgar” and stating that they reflected a “dirty mind” that shamed society.

Despite the severity of the fallout, Allahbadia has now returned to his work. In a recent video statement titled “Dear India,” he asked viewers for another chance and promised to take greater responsibility for the content he produces.

“We will improve our podcast quality,” he said. “Like every week, four episodes will come out, focusing on India’s rich history, culture, and personal growth topics.”

With his podcasts now resuming, Allahbadia appears determined to rebuild his reputation through consistency and quality. His public comments mark the first time he has directly addressed the full personal cost of the controversy, while also indicating a long-term plan for redemption through professional dedication.

controversyindias got latentpodcasterranveer allahbadiasocial mediavideo statementyoutuber

