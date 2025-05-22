Skip to content
Did Deepika Padukone leave Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Spirit' over profit share and filming hours disputes?

Discussions over work hours, language preferences, and profit sharing reportedly led to the fallout.

Deepika Padukone was expected to lead Spirit opposite Prabhas before exiting the project

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 22, 2025
Deepika Padukone is no longer part of Spirit, the high-profile film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas. The news comes amid reports of rising tensions between the actress and the filmmaker over working terms that didn’t quite align.

Initially, Deepika was expected to headline the film and take home a career-best paycheck of £1.9 million (₹20 crore). Her presence in the project had created early excitement among fans of both the actress and Prabhas. However, things reportedly soured during early discussions.

deepika padukoneIndustry buzz grows as Deepika walks away from SpiritGetty Images


According to several industry reports, disagreements began when Deepika reportedly requested fixed work hours for an 8-hour workday with approximately 6 hours spent filming. She also wanted a share in the film’s profits, in addition to her fee. Further, there were claims that she was unwilling to deliver her lines in Telugu, which became a sticking point in a multilingual project.

While none of these details have been officially confirmed by Deepika or Vanga, sources close to the film suggest that the director was not on board with the terms and decided to part ways. The production team is now said to be on the lookout for a new lead actress.


Earlier, Deepika had already stepped back from the film due to her pregnancy. The film’s shooting schedule, initially set for late 2024, had to be adjusted. When the filmmaker returned with a revised timeline, she was reportedly back on board. But the situation appears to have shifted again.

This development has sparked chatter on social media, with fans and insiders weighing in. Some question whether the actress was ever keen on doing the film, while others point out that Vanga’s films haven’t offered substantial roles for women. The debate has only intensified in the absence of any official statement from either party.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone’s Spirit exit fuels debate on demands and director controlGetty Images


Meanwhile, Spirit remains a highly anticipated release, with plans for a global rollout in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Korean. The film is still in its early stages, and casting updates are expected soon.

For now, what could’ve been a major collaboration has ended before it began, not with a bang, but with a breakdown in expectations.

