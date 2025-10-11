Deepika Padukone becomes India’s first mental health ambassador

Highlights:

Deepika Padukone appointed as India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Health Ministry.



The actor will collaborate with the government to strengthen mental health awareness and access.



Appointment marks a milestone in India’s evolving mental health landscape.



Deepika Padukone to lead India’s mental health awareness efforts

On World Mental Health Day, actor and advocate Deepika Padukone was appointed India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The move acknowledges her decade-long commitment to mental health advocacy through her Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLL), which she founded in 2015 after speaking publicly about her own experience with depression.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda said the partnership with Padukone will help expand awareness, reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as a vital part of public health policy.

“Deeply honoured to serve this cause,” says Deepika

Sharing the news on Instagram, Padukone wrote that she was “deeply honoured” by the appointment. She added, “Under our Prime Minister’s leadership, India has made meaningful progress in prioritising mental health. I look forward to working with the Ministry to build a mentally healthy nation.”

In her new role, Padukone will work closely with the ministry to promote government initiatives like Tele MANAS, drive de-stigmatisation efforts, and help design strategies for equal mental health access across India.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Ten years ago, it was about helping people realise that what they’re feeling has a name and that it’s okay to seek help.”

Advocating a blend of science and tradition

Padukone believes the future of mental health care in India lies in combining modern science with traditional Indian practices such as yoga and meditation. She hopes mental health conversations will soon become as common in homes and schools as “gully cricket.”

The Pathaan and Singham Again star continues to balance her on-screen career with her advocacy work. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Atlee’s next project alongside Allu Arjun.