Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Deepika Padukone becomes India’s first mental health ambassador

Ten years after founding her wellness movement, she takes on a national role

Deepika Padukone

Appointment marks a milestone in India’s evolving mental health landscape

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Deepika Padukone appointed as India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Health Ministry.
  • The actor will collaborate with the government to strengthen mental health awareness and access.
  • Appointment marks a milestone in India’s evolving mental health landscape.

Deepika Padukone to lead India’s mental health awareness efforts

On World Mental Health Day, actor and advocate Deepika Padukone was appointed India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The move acknowledges her decade-long commitment to mental health advocacy through her Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLL), which she founded in 2015 after speaking publicly about her own experience with depression.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda said the partnership with Padukone will help expand awareness, reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as a vital part of public health policy.

“Deeply honoured to serve this cause,” says Deepika

Sharing the news on Instagram, Padukone wrote that she was “deeply honoured” by the appointment. She added, “Under our Prime Minister’s leadership, India has made meaningful progress in prioritising mental health. I look forward to working with the Ministry to build a mentally healthy nation.”

In her new role, Padukone will work closely with the ministry to promote government initiatives like Tele MANAS, drive de-stigmatisation efforts, and help design strategies for equal mental health access across India.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Ten years ago, it was about helping people realise that what they’re feeling has a name and that it’s okay to seek help.”

Advocating a blend of science and tradition

Padukone believes the future of mental health care in India lies in combining modern science with traditional Indian practices such as yoga and meditation. She hopes mental health conversations will soon become as common in homes and schools as “gully cricket.”

The Pathaan and Singham Again star continues to balance her on-screen career with her advocacy work. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Atlee’s next project alongside Allu Arjun.

mental health awarenesspublic healthsocial mediaunion health ministrydeepika padukone

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Invincible

It's raising the stakes for Mark Grayson and Earth’s heroes

YouTube/ Prime Video

Thragg arrives as 'Invincible' enters the endgame with Lee Pace joining season 4

Highlights:

  • Lee Pace joins the voice cast of Prime Video’s Invincible as Thragg in Season 4.
  • Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire and the most powerful Viltrumite.
  • Season 4, due March 2026, sets the stage for the ultimate conflict between Mark Grayson and the Viltrumites.

Lee Pace joins as Invincible’s ultimate villain

Prime Video has confirmed that Lee Pace will voice Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, in Invincible Season 4. The announcement was made during a panel at New York Comic Con, which also featured a new teaser for the Burger Mart scenes and confirmed the series’ March 2026 release window.

Thragg is the mastermind behind key characters such as Omni-Man, Anissa, and Conquest. As one of the few survivors of the Viltrumite Civil War, he is dedicated to restoring the empire’s dominance. Superior strength, near-immortality, flight, invulnerability, and advanced healing make Thragg the most formidable threat the series has yet faced.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us