Deepika Padukone reveals she faced colour bias in Hollywood and refused to play the India they imagined

At CNBC TV18’s summit, she spoke about accent comments, casting clichés and why she chose a slower but truer path.

Deepika Padukone says she was clear about taking India to the world but in her own way

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Deepika says she refused to fit the Western idea of what India looks like.
  • Talks about facing colourism and accent bias during early auditions.
  • Says her move to Hollywood was slow but deliberate.
  • Recalls seeing her Louis Vuitton campaign in Los Angeles as a “win for every Indian woman.”

Actor Deepika Padukone says her Hollywood career wasn’t about fitting in but standing firm. Talking about colourism and casting bias, she said her journey to international fame was built on a clear choice: to represent India as she knows it, not as the West expects it.

Why Deepika Padukone refused to fit Hollywood’s idea of India

Speaking at CNBC TV18’s Global Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Deepika said her move to Hollywood was deliberate and slow by design. “I was clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know,” she said. “Doing it in a way that suits a global audience was something I never wanted to do, even if it took longer.”

She recalled the stereotypes she encountered early on like comments about her accent, her skin colour, and the kind of roles offered to her. “What bothered me every time I went to the West was this idea of India they have. “It’s so different from the country I know. I wasn’t trying to fix that image. I just wanted to show up as myself. Do it my way. On my terms,” she said.

How Deepika Padukone made her mark in Hollywood

Her first break there was xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 with Vin Diesel. She became the first Indian House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton and later joined Cartier as a global face. Her presence at Cannes, the Oscars, and the FIFA World Cup made her one of India’s most visible stars abroad.

“It felt surreal to see a brown face on a Louis Vuitton hoarding in Los Angeles,” she said. “It wasn’t just about me, it felt like a victory for every single Indian woman.”

Deepika Padukone on being the voice of Meta AI

Recently, Deepika became the voice of Meta AI, something she finds “strangely poetic.” “When I came into the industry, people mocked my voice and accent. Now, suddenly, I’m the voice of Meta AI,” she said with a laugh.

She added that while she’s curious about AI, she still believes emotion is beyond its reach. “The only thing AI can’t replace is human emotion. You can’t infuse soul into AI.”


What’s next for Deepika Padukone

Next up is King with Shah Rukh Khan. There’s also an Atlee film with Allu Arjun on floors soon. Off camera, she’s still everywhere, fashion shows, brand campaigns and red carpets.

