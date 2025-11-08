Deepika Padukone reveals she faced colour bias in Hollywood and refused to play the India they imagined

Highlights:

Deepika says she refused to fit the Western idea of what India looks like.

Talks about facing colourism and accent bias during early auditions.

and accent bias during early auditions. Says her move to Hollywood was slow but deliberate.

her move to Hollywood was slow but deliberate. Recalls seeing her Louis Vuitton campaign in Los Angeles as a “win for every Indian woman.”

Actor Deepika Padukone says her Hollywood career wasn’t about fitting in but standing firm. Talking about colourism and casting bias, she said her journey to international fame was built on a clear choice: to represent India as she knows it, not as the West expects it.

Deepika Padukone says she was clear about taking India to the world but in her own way Getty Images





Why Deepika Padukone refused to fit Hollywood’s idea of India

Speaking at CNBC TV18’s Global Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Deepika said her move to Hollywood was deliberate and slow by design. “I was clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know,” she said. “Doing it in a way that suits a global audience was something I never wanted to do, even if it took longer.”

She recalled the stereotypes she encountered early on like comments about her accent, her skin colour, and the kind of roles offered to her. “What bothered me every time I went to the West was this idea of India they have. “It’s so different from the country I know. I wasn’t trying to fix that image. I just wanted to show up as myself. Do it my way. On my terms,” she said.

Deepika Padukone talks about being the voice of Meta AI and the irony behind it Getty Images





How Deepika Padukone made her mark in Hollywood

Her first break there was xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 with Vin Diesel. She became the first Indian House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton and later joined Cartier as a global face. Her presence at Cannes, the Oscars, and the FIFA World Cup made her one of India’s most visible stars abroad.

“It felt surreal to see a brown face on a Louis Vuitton hoarding in Los Angeles,” she said. “It wasn’t just about me, it felt like a victory for every single Indian woman.”

Deepika Padukone recalls seeing her Louis Vuitton campaign in Los Angeles calling it a proud moment for Indian women Getty Images





Deepika Padukone on being the voice of Meta AI

Recently, Deepika became the voice of Meta AI, something she finds “strangely poetic.” “When I came into the industry, people mocked my voice and accent. Now, suddenly, I’m the voice of Meta AI,” she said with a laugh.

She added that while she’s curious about AI, she still believes emotion is beyond its reach. “The only thing AI can’t replace is human emotion. You can’t infuse soul into AI.”





What’s next for Deepika Padukone

Next up is King with Shah Rukh Khan. There’s also an Atlee film with Allu Arjun on floors soon. Off camera, she’s still everywhere, fashion shows, brand campaigns and red carpets.