Deepika Padukone’s hijab look and Ranveer Singh’s new avatar in Abu Dhabi ad spark major cultural buzz online

Highlights:
- Deepika's hijab look sparks major social media reaction
- Ranveer's full beard is a stark style departure
- “Dua’s hot parents” comment goes viral
- First project since becoming parents
- Ad shows couple exploring Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites
Right, so this just hit differently. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveiled their Visit Abu Dhabi campaign, and let’s be real, nobody saw this particular transformation coming. Deepika in an elegant hijab, Ranveer with a substantial, almost scholarly beard. It is a complete image overhaul from the Bollywood power couple and the internet, as you can imagine, immediately had thoughts.
Deepika Padukone’s hijab look and Ranveer Singh’s bearded transformation in the Visit Abu Dhabi campaign is winning hearts online Instagram Screengrab/visitabudhabi
That hijab reaction
Social media basically exploded. “Okay, Deepika in a hijab was NOT on my 2025 bingo card,” someone posted, and honestly, same. Most people loved it, calling the look stunning and noting how it showed real respect for the local vibe, which, we have to say, is pretty refreshing to see. Some fans straight up said it made them love her more, and in today's divisive climate, that is actually pretty significant.
The beard situation
Meanwhile, Ranveer looks like he is preparing to play a desert philosopher king. People are so focused on Deepika’s headscarf that they are barely discussing his transformation, which is honestly just as dramatic. It got me thinking: is Ranveer growing that beast of a beard for a new part, or just for this shoot? Who knows. But you cannot deny it completely works for him.
Deepika Padukone\u2019s hijab look and Ranveer Singh\u2019s bearded transformation in the Visit Abu Dhabi campaign is winning hearts online Instagram Screengrab/visitabudhabi
That one viral comment
You know how these things go, among thousands of comments, one random joke hits perfectly. “Dua’s hot parents” a fan account wrote, and that comment gained traction faster than the official campaign hashtag. Sometimes the fans just nail it better than any PR team could.
Fans react with excitement and humor to the duo’s unexpected new looksInstagram Screengrab/visitabudhabi
Why this matters
Beyond the fashion talk, this is their first professional collaboration since having their baby. That is not nothing. They chose this quiet, contemplative ad over some flashy Bollywood comeback. The caption "Mera Sukoon", meaning my peace says everything about where they are at personally. It is a mature shift from the usual bombastic couple goals content. And judging by the reaction, people are here for this new chapter.