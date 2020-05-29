Deepika Padukone listens to new scripts virtually

It has been more than two months since India went into complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Since no shooting activities are allowed due to the lockdown, filmmakers, actors and technicians are cooped in their homes, hoping for things to return to normalcy soon.

Even under the lockdown, there are several people who are working from home and Padmaavat (2018) actress Deepika Padukone is one of them. The actress has been listening to new scripts narrated virtually by filmmakers and writers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

“Deepika has been working on her projects that are already announced and is also listening to newer scripts via video-conferencing to decide her next projects,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “Had it not been for the lockdown, Deepika would have currently been in Sri Lanka, shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled next that also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.”

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s social drama Chhapaak (2020), which turned out to be an average grosser at the box-office. She was gearing up to commence the first shooting schedule of Dharma Productions’ untitled film with director Shakun Batra. However, the team had to put their plans on hold as Indian government imposed nationwide lockdown to fight the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 18, 2020 at 12:07pm PST

Apart from Shakun Batra’s next, Deepika Padukone has also given her nod to headline producer Madhu Mantena’s ambitious mythological drama Mahabharat wherein she will play the character of Draupadi. Apart from playing the female lead, the actor will also co-produce the film under her newly launched production house, KA Productions.

Keep visiting this space for more news and gossip from the world of Bollywood.