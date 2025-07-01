‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ review roundup: Scarlett Johansson steals the show but critics call it “the worst Jurassic yet”

Quick highlights:

Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, releases on 4 July.

Twitter reactions praise the cast and visuals but criticise the film’s story and lack of emotional depth.

Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 54% from 95 reviews; Metacritic rates it 53.

Some fans applaud the Spielberg-style thrills, others feel it strays too far with mutant dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest addition to the iconic dinosaur saga, has sparked intense debate online ahead of its 4 July release. With Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey leading the cast, early Twitter reviews show a split audience, some impressed by the action and spectacle, others disappointed by the story’s direction and use of genetically altered dinosaurs.





Mixed response to mutant dinos and CGI-heavy action

Many fans on X agree that Johansson delivers a commanding performance. “She’s shot like a star, presented like a star,” one viewer wrote, praising her as the film’s standout. Jonathan Bailey also earns praise for a subtle emotional moment that resonated with viewers.

However, critics aren't holding back. Film critics called the film “the dullest entry yet,” while others labelled it “flat and emotionless.” Some appreciated the “mutated dinos and thrilling set pieces” but slammed the pacing and dialogue.

One viewer described the movie as “a monster-sized adrenaline ride” and praised its nostalgic tension, likening it to Jaws. Another drew comparisons to Alien: Romulus, applauding the darker horror elements, while some fans felt the movie “just ends with no momentum.”

Rotten Tomatoes score reflects fan divide

With a current Rotten Tomatoes rating of 54% and a Metacritic score of 53, Jurassic World Rebirth becomes the third consecutive film in the franchise to be rated ‘rotten’. Still, it fares better than Fallen Kingdom (47%) and Dominion (29%).





Despite the criticism, major UK outlets gave it four and five stars, with one calling it “easily the best Jurassic in a decade.” Whether the mixed reviews will impact box office numbers remains to be seen, past entries have shown strong ticket sales despite critical setbacks.