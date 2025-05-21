Priyanka Chopra’s name misspelled at Bvlgari event, sparks backlash over respect and representation

Priyanka Chopra may have dazzled at a luxury Bvlgari event in Sicily, but what should have been a perfect evening was clouded by one glaring oversight. Her name was spelt wrong on the dinner table place card.
As Chopra shared glimpses of her glamorous night, from her Dior outfit and Italian pasta to scenic views and champagne by the pool, fans quickly caught on to a detail the brand clearly missed. The card in front of her plate read “Pryianka Chopra Jonas” instead of “Priyanka.” That tiny error sparked a wave of disappointment among her followers.
Fans spot a glaring typo on Priyanka Chopra’s dinner place cardInstagram/priyankachopra
Many were quick to call it careless and even disrespectful, especially considering she’s not just an attendee but an official brand ambassador for Bvlgari. “How can you get the name of your own ambassador wrong?” questioned a user. Others pointed out how frequent such slip-ups are when it comes to non-Western names, with one comment calling it “racist and lazy.” Another added, “It may seem small to some, but getting someone’s name right is basic respect.”
Priyanka Chopra stuns in Dior at the Bvlgari event in SicilyGetty Images
Some fans tried to downplay the error, saying the mix-up of “i” and “y” wasn’t offensive, just a typo. But others argued that attention to detail is crucial, especially at a formal sit-down hosted by a high-end brand. “If you can say Chanel or Versace, you can learn Priyanka,” one user commented, echoing Priyanka’s past remarks about how she had to coach people in the West to pronounce her name correctly.
Priyanka herself hasn’t responded to the incident yet. Her post simply read, “A night in Sicily,” showing no signs of upset. Still, the conversation around the mistake hasn’t slowed. Fans continue to tag Bvlgari, urging them to acknowledge the slip.
On the work front, Priyanka is staying busy. She’ll next be seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and is also working on The Bluff and Judgment Day. Back in India, she’s signed on for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action adventure with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
So, what is the takeaway? Glamour and luxury don’t excuse sloppiness, especially when it comes to getting someone’s name right.