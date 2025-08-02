Skip to content
 
Nick Jonas says he believes in reincarnation and dreams of reuniting with Priyanka Chopra in next life on podcast

The singer shared that the thought of reuniting with Priyanka in another life brings him peace, as fans call his words the most heartfelt yet.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas opens up about reincarnation and dreaming of Priyanka Chopra in next life on podcast

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 02, 2025
Highlights:

  • Nick Jonas shared on the Mythical Kitchen podcast that he believes in reincarnation and dreams of meeting Priyanka Chopra again in future lives.
  • He said the thought gives him peace, adding, “This time we have here is so short.”
  • The couple has been spending quality time with their daughter Malti Marie during their recent family break.
  • Fans called Nick's comments the “most romantic thing” and praised his deep affection for Priyanka.

Nick Jonas believes some bonds go beyond a lifetime, and for him, that includes his wife Priyanka Chopra. In a candid podcast interview with Mythical Kitchen, the American pop singer revealed that he believes in reincarnation and often dreams of being with Priyanka in future lives. His emotional confession quickly went viral among fans, who praised his sincerity and affection.

 Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra  Nick Jonas says he believes in reincarnation and wants Priyanka Chopra in next lifeGetty Images


What did Nick Jonas say about reincarnation and Priyanka?

In his appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Nick Jonas opened up about spirituality and love in a way few celebrities do. “I believe in past lives and reincarnation for sure,” he said. “I dream about seeing my wife in the next lives. That thought gives me peace. This time we have here is so short, so it’s comforting to think there might be more.”

His statement struck a chord with fans across the globe. Many took to social media to call it one of the most heartfelt things he’s ever said. “Oh to have a man talk about me the way he talks about Pri,” one fan commented on Instagram. Others praised his emotional depth, with some saying it restored their faith in love.

 

How are Nick and Priyanka spending time with their daughter?

Despite their packed schedules, the couple took time off in July to enjoy some much-needed downtime with their daughter, Malti Marie. From sunny beach holidays to Broadway outings, their family moments were documented through a series of photos Nick shared on Instagram.

The highlight, however, was their trip to the BLACKPINK Born Pink tour concert at New York’s Citi Field, where the couple was seen cheering enthusiastically. According to Nick, the K-pop group performed Malti’s favourite song “Pink Venom”, and the moment became extra special for the family.


When did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra get married?

Nick and Priyanka’s love story began with a Twitter DM in 2017 and turned into a whirlwind romance. After dating briefly, the couple got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot later that year in grand dual ceremonies in Rajasthan, honouring both Hindu and Christian traditions. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, the couple has frequently shared glimpses of their life as new parents.

 Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra  Nick Jonas says thought of meeting Priyanka Chopra again brings him peaceGetty Images


Why are fans calling this Nick’s most romantic moment yet?

While Nick Jonas has never shied away from expressing love for Priyanka, this comment about reincarnation added a new emotional layer. It’s rare to hear a public figure discuss spiritual beliefs tied so deeply to love and partnership.


For many fans, Nick’s words reminded them that genuine, deep-rooted love still exists in an era of fleeting relationships. It’s not just about the grand wedding or red-carpet appearances; it’s about a belief in lasting connection, even across lifetimes.

celebrity couplespriyanka choprareincarnationspiritual beliefsnick jonas

