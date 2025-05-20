Skip to content
Priyanka Chopra stuns with a namaste at Bvlgari Sicily event with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Liu Yifei

The actress shared a graceful moment on the red carpet before joining global stars for a glamorous evening in Sicily.

Priyanka Chopra Greets with Namaste at Bvlgari Event with Lisa & Liu Yifei

Liu Yifei, Lisa and Priyanka pose at the star-studded luxury gathering

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 20, 2025
At a recent Bvlgari event in Sicily, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in an elegant beige outfit, joining BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Chinese star Liu Yifei for an evening filled with fashion, glitz, and glamour. The trio, all associated with the luxury brand, were seen posing together, sparking a wave of reactions online as fans shared photos and videos from the event.

While Liu dazzled in a silver-toned off-shoulder gown, Lisa chose a white dress with soft yellow accents. Priyanka, keeping things minimal and classic, wore a sheer beige dress with subtle gold detailing, matched with Bvlgari jewellery, and tied her hair back into a sleek bun.


During the red carpet moments, Priyanka stood out not just for her look, but also for her gesture of gratitude. After posing for the photographers, she folded her hands in a traditional namaste, a simple thank-you that felt personal amidst all the glamour.

Priyanka Chopra Greets with Namaste at Bvlgari Event with Lisa & Liu YifeiStars at the Bvlgari event Getty Images


Inside the event, she was seen chatting with Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and later sharing a light-hearted moment with Lisa. A short clip from the evening shows Priyanka asking Lisa to switch spots while posing, leading to a burst of laughter between them.

Priyanka Chopra Greets with Namaste at Bvlgari Event with Lisa & Liu YifeiPriyanka’s elegant beige look paired with Bvlgari jewellery turns heads on the red carpetGetty Images


This isn’t the first time Priyanka has represented the brand at their global events. She attended a similar gathering in Rome last year, wearing an off-shoulder cream and black dress and flaunting Bvlgari’s Serpenti Aeterna necklace alongside Anne Hathaway and Shu Qi.


Beyond red carpets, Priyanka is staying busy with a packed slate of projects. She’ll be seen in Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, and in The Bluff, where she plays a pirate in the Caribbean. Back in Indian cinema, she’s confirmed to be part of SSMB29, a much-anticipated film by SS Rajamouli with Mahesh Babu. The project is expected to unfold in two parts, with releases slated for 2027 and 2029.

Also on the cards is the second season of Citadel, though fans will need to wait since the release has been pushed to spring 2026.

beige outfitblackpinks lisabvlgari jewelleryceo jeanchristophe babincitadel season twoliu yifeinamaste gesturesicilypriyanka chopra

