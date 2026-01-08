Priyanka Chopra goes blood-soaked and brutal in Prime Video’s ‘The Bluff’ first look

Highlights

First look reveals Priyanka Chopra as feared pirate Bloody Mary



R-rated action thriller streams on Prime Video from 25 February



Nick Jonas praises her performance after reveal



Film marks Chopra’s reunion with the Russo Brothers



First look sets a brutal tone

Priyanka Chopra has revealed the first glimpse of her upcoming Prime Video film The Bluff, introducing audiences to her most ferocious screen persona yet. Shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the images present Chopra as Bloody Mary, charging headlong into battle in a grim, violence-heavy pirate world.

The visuals show her mid-attack against co-star Karl Urban, weapon raised, framed by a harsh coastal setting. In another still, her character appears smeared with blood and grime, gripping a conch shell like a knuckle weapon, reinforcing the film’s raw, no-holds-barred approach.

A pirate story far from swashbuckling fantasy

Unlike lighter pirate fare, the bluff leans into darker territory. Chopra is seen in battle-worn gear, peering through a monocular and standing bloodied with a gun in hand, hinting at a survival-driven narrative rather than spectacle-led adventure.

Prime Video confirmed the R-rated thriller will debut on 25 February.

Nick Jonas reacts to the reveal

Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas amplified the buzz by reposting the first-look images on Instagram Stories. “Can’t wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible is @priyankachopra in this movie,” he wrote, publicly backing her performance.

Fans echoed the excitement online, praising Chopra’s transformation and welcoming her return as a commanding action lead.

What the film is about

Set in the late 1800s, the bluff stars Chopra as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate queen who has left her violent past behind to live quietly on a Caribbean island. That fragile peace shatters when her former lover and ex-captain, Connor, played by Karl Urban, arrives with her old crew seeking revenge.

Urban portrays Connor as the current leader of the crew, while Temuera Morrison appears as Quartermaster Lee, his trusted adviser.

Russo Brothers back the project

The film is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo through their AGBO Studios banner, alongside Angela Russo-Otstot. The Bluff marks Chopra’s second collaboration with the Russo Brothers, following the spy series Citadel.

With its first look leaning heavily into grit and brutality, the bluff positions Chopra at the centre of a stark, unforgiving pirate tale when it premieres later this winter.