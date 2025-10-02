Skip to content
Priyanka Chopra declares she will always be an Indian actor despite Hollywood success

Amid Hollywood projects, Bulgari collaborations, and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, she defines her identity on her own terms.

Instagram/bvlgari
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • She shot down the 'global actor' tag with a definitive, almost weary, clarity.
  • Her first major jewellery purchase was a self-funded diamond from an early film pay cheque.
  • She's deep in the trenches of her pirate film The Bluff and the Citadel sequel.
  • The Bulgari partnership works because it, unlike many, shouts out Indian craftsmanship.
  • Despite the Hollywood slate, the SS Rajamouli film in India is absolutely confirmed.

Look, Priyanka Chopra is done explaining herself. On a quick stop in Mumbai, sandwiched between Hollywood schedules and a glittering Bulgari event, someone dared to ask the question again. You know the one. Global or Indian? Her answer wasn't just sharp; it was a sigh of finality. For an Indian actor in Hollywood, the constant need to define her identity is just noise. And she's done listening to it.

Instagram/bvlgari


What’s her deal with Bulgari?

This isn’t some random cheque for her. You can tell it actually means something. She gets a real kick from how Bulgari gives India its due, shouting out the craftsmanship and the gemstones. Then she hit us with a classic story. Her first serious jewellery buy was a two-carat diamond, funded entirely by the signing amount from one of her earliest films. Her mum called it her "becoming a woman" moment. Try finding that level of meaning in a standard brand partnership.


Why does she call herself an Indian actor?

This is where she doesn’t mess about. When the whole "global actor" thing came up, her answer was a verbal mic drop. "I’m Indian, and I’m an actor. That makes me an Indian actor," she stated. No fluff, no diplomatic answers. She talked about loving her job and following the work, but the core of it all never budges. It’s a refusal to have her identity rewritten by a map.

Getty Images

So what’s next for Priyanka Chopra?

The woman isn't resting. She's fresh off a boat, literally, having wrapped The Bluff, this pirate flick with the Russo Brothers. "Exceptional" is the word she uses, and with her, that's not just PR talk. Then, no rest, she's straight back into the messy, big world of Citadel for another season. Oh, and the globetrotting SS Rajamouli’s film? It’s confirmed. She's in. So yeah, she's operating on a different plane of existence altogether.

