Priyanka Chopra admits Hollywood mistakes shaped her career and says forgiving herself was hardest part

Highlights:

Priyanka has been in Hollywood nearly ten years, still figuring it out.

She learnt by messing up, forgiving herself and getting back up.

She says it was mostly trial and error.

Few Indian actors had done this before her.

She leans on a small circle of loved ones.

Her new documentary Born Hungry streams on JioHotstar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas admits getting into Hollywood was not easy. She tried different things, messed up sometimes and had to cut herself some slack as she figured out how to connect with a whole new crowd. In a recent interview, she opened up about how the last ten years changed her, both in her career and how she sees the world. For someone who is one of India’s biggest stars, she has learnt a lot along the way.

Priyanka talking about challenges and growth in Hollywood





Why trial and error defined Priyanka’s Hollywood path

When she started, there were almost no examples of Indians making it internationally. Everything was trial and error. Every audition, every role, she had to figure out. Some days were easy, some were not. She calls it part of starting over.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on mistakes and learning during her decade in Hollywood





How Priyanka kept her identity intact

Keeping herself intact was hard. She laughs at the idea that she got it all right. “Some days I manage, some days I do not. That is okay.” The mistakes mattered, but so did getting back up. Family and friends helped her stay grounded.

Priyanka Chopra admits she didn't always get Hollywood right and had to keep moving





The next chapter

Priyanka is also producing now. Her documentary Born Hungry tells the story of Sash Simpson, a boy abandoned in India, adopted in Canada and now a chef. It is set to stream on JioHotstar.





Even after almost a decade, she says she is still figuring things out.