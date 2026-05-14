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Michael Jackson’s estate and Paris Jackson’s £460,000 court battle explained

The case centred on bonus payments and transparency concerns

Michael Jackson’s estate and Paris Jackson’s £460,000 court battle explained

The latest decision closes one part of the dispute

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran May 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Paris Jackson won a legal challenge involving Michael Jackson’s estate
  • A judge ruled that around £460,000 in disputed payments must be returned
  • The case centred on bonus payments and transparency concerns
  • Estate executors said they would respect the ruling despite disagreeing with it

A courtroom victory has put Michael Jackson’s estate back in focus

Years after Michael Jackson’s death, the singer’s estate remains one of the most closely watched in entertainment. This week, attention shifted back to it after daughter Paris Jackson secured a legal victory in a dispute over how money linked to the estate had been handled.

A Los Angeles judge ruled that approximately £460,000 in bonus payments should be returned to the estate. The money had originally been paid to outside law firms, but Paris challenged the payments over concerns surrounding transparency and financial oversight.

The ruling has now brought fresh attention to the management of Michael Jackson’s estate and the ongoing responsibilities of those overseeing it.

The case was about more than the money itself

At the centre of the dispute were payments approved in 2018 by estate executors John Branca and John McClain. Paris questioned whether the process surrounding those payments had been handled appropriately and pushed for greater accountability in decisions involving estate finances.

According to representatives for Paris, the legal battle was never simply about recovering funds. They argued that the wider issue involved transparency and ensuring that financial decisions affecting the Jackson family received proper scrutiny.

Paris became one of the beneficiaries of Michael Jackson’s estate following his death in 2009, alongside brothers Prince and Bigi. Her representatives later described the ruling as a significant result after a lengthy dispute.

The estate defended its handling of the payments

The estate’s executors maintained that none of the disputed funds had personally benefited them and said the court itself had recognised their work managing the estate.

Although they disagreed with parts of the ruling, they stressed that legal payments had always remained subject to court approval and confirmed they would comply with the decision moving forward.

The disagreement had already become increasingly public over recent months, with previous court filings suggesting the legal process had placed strain on Paris and become an unwanted distraction from her own life and career.

The latest decision closes one part of the dispute. However, with further estate-related filings expected later this year, the story surrounding Michael Jackson’s legacy appears far from over.

paris jackson legal battle explainer michael jackson

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