Is Diljit Dosanjh’s refusal to join Punjab politics connected to citizenship issues?

Highlights

Diljit Dosanjh reportedly became a US citizen in 2022

The singer recently rejected calls to enter Punjab politics

Reports say he has been travelling on a US passport and e-visa since 2022

Citizenship rules could make any future political move more complex

A simple political refusal now carries wider context

Diljit Dosanjh’s quick dismissal of calls to enter Punjab politics appeared straightforward at first. The singer and actor made it clear that politics was not part of his plans and that entertainment remained his focus.

Now, fresh reports about his citizenship status have added another layer to that response.

According to reports, Dosanjh became a US citizen in 2022 and has been travelling on an American passport since September of that year. The revelation emerged shortly after a public appeal urged him to consider taking on a political role in Punjab.

Calls for politics met with an immediate answer

The conversation began when a think tank made up of retired IAS officers, defence personnel and professionals in Punjab published a public appeal asking Dosanjh to step into politics.

The group urged him to take over political leadership in a state they said had been weakened by successive governments.

Dosanjh, however, showed little interest in the idea.

Responding on X, he wrote: “Kadey v Nahi (never). Mera kaam entertainment karna. Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much.”

His message left little room for interpretation. But the discussion surrounding it has since shifted.

Politics may involve more than personal choice

Reports state that Dosanjh’s last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, is also reported to be a US citizen.

Sources further claimed he travelled to India last month using a US passport and has been entering the country through an e-visa route since 2022.

The reported citizenship status also introduces practical questions. Under India’s citizenship rules, a foreign national seeking Indian citizenship must meet residency conditions before applying.

That means any future move into Indian politics could involve legal and administrative steps, not simply a change of mind.

Born in Dosanjh Kalan village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, Dosanjh began his rise with the music album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004 before moving into films.

He made his acting debut with The Lion of Punjab and later gained wider popularity with Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. His performance in Udta Punjab earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

In recent years, his profile has expanded internationally. He became the first Indian artist to appear on Billboard’s Social 50 chart in 2020 and recently made a second appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For now, Dosanjh appears certain about one thing. His future remains in entertainment, even as the conversation around his political future continues.