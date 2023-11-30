Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka congratulates Vir Das for Emmy win

On November 20, Das became the first Indian to win the International Emmy.

Priyanka Chopra and Vir Das (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Stand-up comic Vir Das on Thursday thanked Priyanka Chopra for her wishes on his International Emmy Award win and praised the actress for opening doors for the rest of Indian talent around the world.

On November 20, Das became the first Indian to win the International Emmy for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the Best Comedy category.

The 41-year-old shared the photos of the congratulatory note and bouquet by Chopra Jonas, also the founder of the production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

“Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome!” Das wrote on the microblogging site X.

In the note, Chopra Jonas, 41, and her team at the banner said Das’ win was a “well deserved and wonderful accomplishment”.

“Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! With love, Priyanka, Mary, and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures,” it read.

This was the second International Emmy nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with the popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls season three.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Randeep Hooda shares wedding photos
Hollywood News
Charli XCX engaged to George Daniel
Drama
Nita on opening of West End blockbuster ‘Mamma Mia’
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra enjoys F1 Grand Prix 2023
Bollywood News
Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ locks release date
Hollywood News
Matt Smith to headline ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’
NEWS
ZEE5 Global fortifies US leadership with aggregation of South Asian streaming platforms
NEWS
Sanjeev Bhaskar’s father dies
NEWS
Big fat Indian wedding in air as couple exchange vows on Boeing 747…
NEWS
Fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition
Bollywood News
Karan pens note as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ turns 20
Bollywood News
‘Main Atal Hoon’ sets release date
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW