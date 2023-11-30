Priyanka congratulates Vir Das for Emmy win

On November 20, Das became the first Indian to win the International Emmy.

Priyanka Chopra and Vir Das (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Stand-up comic Vir Das on Thursday thanked Priyanka Chopra for her wishes on his International Emmy Award win and praised the actress for opening doors for the rest of Indian talent around the world.

On November 20, Das became the first Indian to win the International Emmy for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the Best Comedy category.

The 41-year-old shared the photos of the congratulatory note and bouquet by Chopra Jonas, also the founder of the production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

“Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome!” Das wrote on the microblogging site X.

Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome! pic.twitter.com/WPZJ28CFCp — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 30, 2023

In the note, Chopra Jonas, 41, and her team at the banner said Das’ win was a “well deserved and wonderful accomplishment”.

“Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! With love, Priyanka, Mary, and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures,” it read.

This was the second International Emmy nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with the popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls season three.