Vikas Khanna hosts Priyanka Chopra for a Rath Yatra-themed dinner in New York

Priyanka Chopra Jonas found a taste of home far from home this week. The global star, alongside her manager Anjula Acharia and friends, enjoyed a memorable meal at Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna's New York City restaurant, Bungalow.
Honouring heritage and handicrafts over dinner
Khanna shared a touching glimpse into the evening on Instagram. He focused on the restaurant's beautifully adorned glass ceiling, explaining its deeper meaning. "Everyone asks why we decorate it daily when some might not notice," Khanna wrote. His reason was personal: "It’s not just for guests below, but for loved ones watching over us from above. Today, I adorned it especially for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas."
The gathering doubled as a tribute to the upcoming Rath Yatra festival and specifically honoured the skilled artisans of Sambalpur and Western Odisha. Videos showed Khanna tying traditional Sambalpuri handkerchiefs around Priyanka and Anjula's wrists as a meaningful cultural gesture. The rainy NYC backdrop added to the intimate atmosphere.
A satisfied star and return visits
The Indian feast clearly hit the spot. Priyanka reshared a video from Anjula showing Chef Khanna expertly serving dishes, captioning it simply: “Still in a food coma. You’re the best host, Vikas.” Pictures revealed a relaxed Priyanka dressed smartly in a black dress and matching blazer, posing happily with Khanna and her group. This was her second return trip to Bungalow; she previously dined there last year with her husband Nick Jonas, thanking Khanna then for "a taste of home."
While young daughter Malti Marie was mentioned in Khanna's heartfelt caption about the ceiling dedication, she wasn't visible in the shared photos or videos. Fans can next catch Priyanka on screen in the action film Heads of State, streaming on Prime Video 2nd July, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.