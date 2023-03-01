Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Trunk filled with emotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Oscar-nominated documentary The Elephant Whisperers

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Describing the Oscar-nominated Indian short documentary The Elephant Whisperers as “a trunk filled with emotions”, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas said it is one of the most heart-warming documentaries she has seen recently.

The Tamil-language film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, has been nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category of the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

Priyanka heaped praises on the film in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“A trunk filled with emotions. One of the most heart-warming documentaries I have seen recently… Loved It. Big shoutout to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm for bringing this amazing story to life,” she wrote.

“The Elephant Whisperers” depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants, Raghu and Ammu, and their caretakers, a tribal couple named Bomman and Bellie, from the south of India.

The film, currently streaming on Netflix, is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

“Incredibly grateful for your love @priyankachopra #theelephantwhisperers #Oscars #OscarNominations2023 #Documentary #shortfilm,” Guneet wrote in response to Priyanka’s tweet.

(PTI)

