Mahesh Babu’s rugged new look for ‘SSMB29’ goes viral, sparks Hollywood comparisons

Fans call him ‘sher’ and draw parallels to Mufasa as unseen pics from SS Rajamouli’s mega film set social media abuzz.

Mahesh Babu’s dramatic new look for SSMB 29 sparks a social media frenzy as fans compare him to Mufasa and a Hollywood action hero

By Pooja PillaiApr 30, 2025
Mahesh Babu has always been known for his cool, clean-cut image, but that’s changing, and fans are loving it. A candid photo of the Telugu superstar has stirred excitement online, revealing a surprising transformation ahead of his upcoming film with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Sporting longer, curly hair and a rugged beard, Mahesh looks almost unrecognisable. Dressed in laid-back shorts and a beige tee, he was spotted in a casual moment with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and a friend.

The image spread quickly across social media platforms, with fans hailing him as a “sher” (lion) and drawing comparisons to Hollywood icons and even Disney’s Mufasa. The reactions were clear, and the audiences are ready to see Mahesh in a new, never-seen-before avatar.

The film in question, tentatively titledSSMB29, is Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with Rajamouli, whose last film RRR became a global sensation. Described as a high-octane action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones, the film also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The team recently completed schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha, with Chopra reportedly spotted filming there.

Though the makers are keeping things under wraps, behind-the-scenes glimpses have slipped out. A leaked clip featuring Mahesh and Prithviraj prompted Rajamouli to tighten rules on set, especially no mobile phones allowed. The film’s official title, cast announcement, and teaser are expected soon.

Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu’s dramatic new look for SSMB 29 sparks a social media frenzyGetty Images


Budgeted at an estimated £95 million (₹1000 crore), SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated Indian films in production. It’s not just the scale and star cast that’s creating hype, it’s also Mahesh’s reinvention. Known for sticking to a familiar screen image, his decision to shake things up hints at a more intense, physically demanding role.

Meanwhile, the actor is also in the news for a separate issue. The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly summoned him for questioning in connection with a money laundering case involving two real estate firms he endorsed. The actor has requested a date change due to filming commitments.

SS RajamouliDirector SS Rajamouli gears up for another mega spectacle after RRR, with SSMB 29 set to push cinematic boundariesGetty Images


Mahesh Babu is firmly in the spotlight, and with SSMB29, it looks like he’s gearing up to roar louder than ever.

