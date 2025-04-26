SS Rajamouli becomes India’s highest-paid director with £19 million fee for Mahesh Babu’s 'SSMB29'

SS Rajamouli, the man behind Baahubali and RRR, is now stepping into what might be the most ambitious film of his career: SSMB29. With Mahesh Babu leading the cast, the film is shaping up to be a large-scale action-adventure with a jungle backdrop, a global release plan, and a jaw-dropping budget of £95 million (₹1,000 crore).
But it is not just the film’s scale that has caught everyone’s attention, it is Rajamouli’s paycheck!
Industry sources say he is charging £19 million (₹200 crore) for directing the film, making him the highest-paid filmmaker in India. That fee reportedly exceeds what Mahesh Babu is being paid as the lead actor. There is also speculation that Rajamouli will get a percentage of the film’s profits, a trend more top directors are leaning into as their influence grows beyond just calling the shots on set.
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu team up for SSMB29, a £95 million jungle adventure set to redefine Indian cinemaGetty Images
This shift is significant. For years, actors were seen as the main draw at the box office. But with directors like Rajamouli delivering back-to-back blockbusters and pushing regional Indian cinema to global stages, their value has skyrocketed. It is no longer just about star power but about the mind behind the movie.
Filming for SSMB29 is already underway, with major portions shot in Odisha and more sequences planned in Hyderabad. A massive set has been built for a long shooting schedule, and one of the film’s action scenes reportedly involves over 3,000 extras.
The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, adding further weight to the film’s pan-India and international appeal. The release is currently aimed for summer 2027.
Rajamouli’s creative team, which includes his father Vijayendra Prasad (writer) and brother MM Keeravani (music composer), has worked with him for years, and this film continues that family collaboration. Their formula has clearly worked and now, the rewards are showing.
As audiences become more curious about not just what they see on screen but also who is driving it, Rajamouli’s record-breaking fee is less of a shock and more of a sign of the times.