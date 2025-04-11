SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ gets Oscars spotlight as Academy launches ‘Best Stunt Design’ category

For decades, stunt performers have risked life and limb behind the scenes, pulling off mind-blowing action sequences without the spotlight or recognition. That’s about to change for the better. The Oscars are finally catching up with what action lovers have known all along: stunt design is an art, and it deserves a spotlight of its own.
In a big move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a new Oscar category: Achievement in Stunt Design. This award will be introduced at the 100th Oscars in 2028, celebrating films released in 2027. To mark the moment, the Academy released a special poster featuring three standout films: RRRMission: Impossible, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, and it’s a clear nod to the talent and effort behind their unforgettable action scenes.
Among the most thrilled by this development is RRR director SS Rajamouli, who took to social media to share his excitement. He called it a “100-year wait” finally over and gave credit to industry veterans David Leitch and Chris O’Hara, who championed the cause on behalf of the stunt community.
Rajamouli’s pride is understandable. RRR isn’t just another action film for us — in fact, it’s a cultural phenomenon that redefined Indian cinema’s global footprint. Its jaw-dropping sequences, led by stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, pushed the boundaries of what’s possible on screen. The film had already made history by winning India’s first Oscar for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu. Now, its inclusion in the Academy’s announcement poster cements its place as a torchbearer for action excellence.
The stunt design category is a long-overdue nod to professionals who’ve remained in the shadows. Till now, only two stunt legends, Yakima Canutt and Hal Needham, received honorary Oscars, and even those came decades apart. This new competitive category finally gives stunt work a seat at the table.
The Academy says eligibility rules and voting criteria will be revealed in 2027. For now, the message is clear: action choreography is no longer just a technical gimmick but cinematic storytelling at its most visceral.
Rajamouli, meanwhile, is already deep into his next epic, a big-budget adventure starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. But for now, he and every stunt professional can celebrate a milestone that was far too long in the making.
Anurag Bajpayee's Gradiant: The water company tackling a global crisis