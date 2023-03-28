Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Chiranjeevi honours Rajamouli, Keeravani for Oscar win at Ram Charan’s birthday bash

RRR‘s power-packed song “Naatu Naatu” won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’ beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

(Photo credit: Chiranjeevi/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Telugu superstar Ram Charan’s birthday bash turned out to be another occasion where the success of RRR at the Oscar stage was celebrated. Charan’s father actor Chiranjeevi took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a couple of pictures in which SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani were felicitated for the historic win of ‘RRR’ on the Oscar stage.

Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, “Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan’s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian cinema shall remain etched in history!”

In the first frame, SS Rajamouli and his wife were felicitated with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers. Chiranjeevi, his wife, and Ram Charan were also present in the frame. In the second frame, MM Keeravani and his wife were honoured.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharaman Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over £120 million worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

RRR‘s power-packed song “Naatu Naatu” won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’ beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, “Naatu Naatu” won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the ‘best foreign language film’.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s next gets international names for VFX and action
Hollywood News
Was being pushed into corner in Hindi film industry: Priyanka on moving to US
FILM
Radhika Madan’s Sanaa to open UK Asian Film Festival
Entertainment
Netflix sued over derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her recent family vacay in London
TELEVISION
Will Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reunite anytime soon for a Zindagi Original? Deets inside
Hollywood News
Simone Ashley makes relationship with Tino Klein Instagram official
Entertainment
Yami Gautam impresses netizens with her latest film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Entertainment
Fatima Sana Shaikh brings epilepsy awareness to light on Purple Day
FILM
RRR star Ram Charan announces title of his next on his birthday
Hollywood News
Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston talks about ‘gorging on Indian food’ and donning…
Entertainment
‘My son, my pride’: Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on Abhishek 
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW