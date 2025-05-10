Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan draw crowds at the London wax statue launch

The father-son duo arrived in the UK capital with family members

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Receive Grand Welcome at London Wax Statue Launch

Ram Charan’s wax figure was officially unveiled on 9 May 2025

Instagram/ alwaysramcharan
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Ram Charan received an enthusiastic reception from fans in London as they attended the unveiling of Ram Charan’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

The father-son duo arrived in the UK capital with family members, including Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni, their daughter Klin Kaara, and his mother Surekha. Fans gathered in large numbers at the venue, chanting and trying to capture photos with the stars, turning the occasion into a celebratory event.

Ram Charan’s wax figure was officially unveiled on 9 May 2025 and is set to be permanently relocated to Madame Tussauds Singapore in the coming weeks. The statue notably features his pet dog Rhyme, making Ram Charan the first Indian celebrity to be immortalised alongside a pet at the renowned wax museum. He is only the second public figure at Madame Tussauds to receive such a tribute, after Queen Elizabeth II, whose figure includes her corgi.

The wax statue is seen as a reflection of Ram Charan’s growing international recognition, particularly following the global success of the film RRR. His inclusion adds to the list of South Indian actors honoured with wax figures, including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Allu Arjun.

Photos and videos from the event have been widely shared across social media platforms, highlighting the popularity of both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi among fans in the UK. The actor also posed for pictures with his wax figure during the launch.

The London event not only marked a personal milestone for Ram Charan but also served as a proud moment for Telugu cinema and its global fanbase. The presence of his family and the strong support from the public further underlined the occasion’s significance.

actor ram charanindian celebritylondon eventmadame tussaudsmegastar chiranjeevisouth indian actorstelugu cinemawax statueram charan

Related News

Top 10 with Talal Qureshi
Top lists

Top 10 with Talal Qureshi

Playlist with Kairvina
Top lists

My Playlist with Kairvina

Hurricane Hemlatha takes chutney soca by storm with powerhouse performances
Entertainment

Hurricane Hemlatha takes chutney soca by storm with powerhouse performances

Small daily steps to mental strength
Lifestyle

Small daily steps to mental strength

More For You

Khloe Kardashian praises Shah Rukh Khan's

Khloe Kardashian praises Shah Rukh Khan's regal Met Gala look featuring his signature 'K' necklace

Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian can’t get over Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala debut

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala 2025, creating a historic moment as the first male Bollywood actor to attend the prestigious event. His appearance caught the attention of many, including reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who took to social media to express her admiration.

Khloe, who visited India in 2024 with her sister Kim Kardashian, recalled first learning about Shah Rukh during that trip. Reflecting on his Met Gala look, she posted on Snapchat, calling him 'King Khan' and sharing that she is particularly fond of his signature 'K' necklace. Khloe praised the Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who crafted Shah Rukh’s outfit, talking about how the ensemble elegantly blended Indian cultural elements with global fashion influences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elton John and Dua Lipa

Elton John and Dua Lipa unite with 400 artists to demand AI copyright protections in the UK

Getty Images

Elton John and Dua Lipa demand action to stop AI from using artists’ work

Music legends Elton John and Dua Lipa have taken a firm stand against the unchecked rise of artificial intelligence in the creative world. They’ve joined a group of over 400 British artists, writers, and performers urging the Prime Minister to update copyright laws to better protect their work from being exploited by AI systems.

The stars are calling on Sir Keir Starmer to support an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill. This amendment would require tech companies to inform creators if their work is used to train AI models. John, Lipa, and others believe that without this change, they risk losing control over their creations, essentially handing them over to tech firms without consent or compensation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Piper

Billie Piper reflects on filming an awkward sex scene with animal noises for Secret Diary of a Call Girl

Getty Images

Billie Piper says filming sex scene with animal noises in Netflix drama made her feel ‘wrong’

Billie Piper has opened up about a particularly uncomfortable moment from her time filming Secret Diary of a Call Girl, the ITV drama that stirred headlines when it first aired and is currently available to stream on Netflix until 29 May.

Long before she took on more mature roles, Piper was widely recognised as the beloved companion Rose Tyler in Doctor Who. But in 2007, she took a sharp turn, starring as Hannah Baxter, a London escort who goes by the alias Belle de Jour in a show based on a popular anonymous blog-turned-book.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda transitions from romantic roles to action star with his upcoming film Kingdom

Instagram/thedeverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic image takes a turn as 'Kingdom' kicks off a power-packed May

May is shaping up to be a milestone month for Vijay Deverakonda, with a new film, fresh music, and a spotlight on the romantic roles that made him a star.

Deverakonda, who shot to national fame with Arjun Reddy, has long been associated with intense, emotionally complex romantic leads. Whether as the self-destructive surgeon in Arjun Reddy or the soft-spoken charmer in Geetha Govindam, he carved a space for himself as the unconventional ‘loverboy’, sometimes unpredictable, many times flawed, but undeniably magnetic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maaran

Abhishek Jain's Maaran explores the dark realities of patriarchy through the gripping survival stories of two women

Abhishek Jain's 'Maaran' is a gripping Gujarati survival thriller that exposes the dark side of patriarchy and power

In Maaran, director Abhishek Jain trades urban comfort for unsettling discomfort, presenting a grim world where women’s bodies are battlegrounds and silence is often enforced by fear. Set in an isolated village, the film drags the viewer into a reality that is as disturbing as it is familiar.

At the heart of the film are two women: Birwa and Tara. Strangers at first, they are bound by the same invisible chains that pull countless women into cycles of exploitation. Birwa is a victim of human trafficking; Tara is on the brink of becoming one. Their stories run parallel, then collide, in ways that shake them and us to the core. The film’s narrative doesn’t offer dramatic rescues or grand revenge. Instead, it focuses on the internal shifts that happen when survival becomes a woman’s only compass.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc