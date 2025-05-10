Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan draw crowds at the London wax statue launch

Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Ram Charan received an enthusiastic reception from fans in London as they attended the unveiling of Ram Charan’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
The father-son duo arrived in the UK capital with family members, including Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni, their daughter Klin Kaara, and his mother Surekha. Fans gathered in large numbers at the venue, chanting and trying to capture photos with the stars, turning the occasion into a celebratory event.
Ram Charan’s wax figure was officially unveiled on 9 May 2025 and is set to be permanently relocated to Madame Tussauds Singapore in the coming weeks. The statue notably features his pet dog Rhyme, making Ram Charan the first Indian celebrity to be immortalised alongside a pet at the renowned wax museum. He is only the second public figure at Madame Tussauds to receive such a tribute, after Queen Elizabeth II, whose figure includes her corgi.
The wax statue is seen as a reflection of Ram Charan’s growing international recognition, particularly following the global success of the film RRR. His inclusion adds to the list of South Indian actors honoured with wax figures, including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Allu Arjun.
Photos and videos from the event have been widely shared across social media platforms, highlighting the popularity of both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi among fans in the UK. The actor also posed for pictures with his wax figure during the launch.
The London event not only marked a personal milestone for Ram Charan but also served as a proud moment for Telugu cinema and its global fanbase. The presence of his family and the strong support from the public further underlined the occasion’s significance.