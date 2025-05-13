Ram Charan's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds, his daughter mistakes it for him

Ram Charan’s daughter, Klin Kaara, became the unexpected star at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London, when she mistook the statue for her father and walked onto the stage. The charming moment was captured in a video shared by the actor’s wife, Upasana Konidela, and quickly gained attention online.

The family event, attended by Ram Charan’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, wife Upasana, daughter Kaara, and their dog Rhyme, marked the first public appearance of the wax figure. In the video, Kaara walks toward the statue, despite Upasana calling out to her, until Ram gently picks her up, creating a heartwarming scene.

Upasana also posted several pictures from the event and captioned them with humour: “Team Rhyme or Team Ram? And my Klin Kaara was just tooo adorable. Priceless. Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband – just listening & looking great in every pic (sic).” The post drew reactions from friends and family, including Niharika Konidela and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The statue unveiled in London will be moved to its permanent location at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 20 May 2025. The exhibit marks a global first, a dual wax figure of a celebrity and their pet. Ram Charan’s dog, Rhyme, is featured alongside him in the display, reflecting their close bond.

Styled in the custom black velvet bandhgala he wore to the 2023 Oscars, Ram Charan’s figure celebrates a significant moment in Indian cinema history. The outfit was part of his appearance during the Oscars, where “Naatu Naatu” from RRR won Best Original Song, the first Indian song to win in that category, bringing global recognition to Telugu cinema.

Speaking at the unveiling, Ram Charan said: “When I saw the figure for the first time, I was absolutely stunned. The likeness is unbelievable—from the expression to the stance to the exact detail of Rhyme by my side. It’s like looking in a mirror, and I’m so thrilled that fans around the world will get to experience me up close.”

Jim Kempton, Principal Sculptor at Merlin Magic Making, who led the project, said the process involved months of precision work. “What made this project so special was the chance to capture not just a global film icon, but the deep connection he shares with his dog, Rhyme,” he said. “We worked closely with Ram to ensure every detail—from his posture and smile to Rhyme’s alert gaze—was perfect.”

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, described the unveiling as a “milestone moment” that highlights the growing global recognition of regional Indian cinema. “Ram Charan’s roots in South Indian cinema have redefined international perceptions,” he said. “It is heartening to see the world embrace our stars, stories, and artistry.”

Madame Tussauds Singapore has been expanding its South Asian exhibits in recent years, with figures of actors such as Mahesh Babu already on display. Ram Charan’s arrival will further strengthen the museum’s commitment to celebrating Indian cinema’s global impact.

