  Wednesday, March 01, 2023
American host calls Ram Charan ‘Indian Brad Pitt’, actor blushes

The Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Actor Ram Charan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The stage is set and the countdown has begun. Ram Charan is enjoying every moment of his Hollywood fame.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the RRR actor shared a picture of himself along with the members of the show KTLA Entertainment.

Ram wrote in the caption, “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktla_entertainment for having me.” In the first frame, Ram is looking suave in a suit and enjoying the sunlight.

Ram Charan is in Los Angeles now and heavily promoting the movie ‘RRR’ as the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from his movie is competing for the Oscar in the category of the best original score. In the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India.

Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, “I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure.” Fans shared the clip on Twitter and Ram is garnering praise from netizens.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is coming back to the theatres across the United States. The movie will be showing in the US theatres from March 3.

The official Instagram page of the movie RRR as well as Ram Charan in his latest post shared the news with his followers.

Ram wrote, “@rrrmovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again.”

Previously, Ram Charan appeared on the daytime Talk show ‘Good Morning America’ where he talked about the bumper success of ‘RRR’. He has also opened up about becoming a father in the show.

(ANI)

