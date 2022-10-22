Here’s how RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR enjoyed Japan visit

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan (Photo credit: RRRMovie/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ram Charan gave a sneak peek into the time spent in Japan with his wife Upasana Konidela and ‘RRR’ co-star Jr NTR.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Zanjeer’ actor dropped a video featuring ‘RRR’ team.

In the video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen having a fun time on the road while walking hand-in-hand with their wives Upasana Konidela and Lakshmi Pranathi. And their wives were seen holding red roses in their hands.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Together forever!! #rrr,” along with heart emojis.

As soon as the video was posted, the fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “It makes me happy to see you having fun and smiling. I wish to see this for the rest of your life.”

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

Recently, ‘RRR’ fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli’s directorial was not selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. However, last week, the makers brought smiles to everyone’s faces by applying RRR in 14 categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign.

The makers have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including– Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

“#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We’re grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide,” a note read on the official Instagram page of RRR.

