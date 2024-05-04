British Royals to relinquish patronages of 200 charities

The review was launched following the death of Queen Elizabeth

FILE PHOTO: Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III leave after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

KING CHARLES and other senior British royals are to relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday (4).

The review was launched following the death of Queen Elizabeth to examine all the charities and bodies to which she, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were connected, either as a president or patron.

Elizabeth was patron of 492 organisations, while Charles was affiliated to 441 and Camilla 100. Following the assessment, just over 830 have been retained by the king and queen, or passed to other members of the royal family.

Organisations are able to apply to have a royal patron who in return can provide publicity for their work and help their achievements to be widely recognised.

Among those that will retain their royal connection include the Royal British Legion, the largest armed forces charity, the Dogs Trust, the Jockey Club and the Wildlife Trusts, a grassroots nature organisation.

“His majesty has consistently demonstrated foresight, courage and leadership as he has helped communities, charities and businesses grapple with the challenges and opportunities inherent in living more sustainably and in harmony with nature,” said Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts.

“It is therefore a great honour that His Majesty has agreed to continue with his patronage.”

Conclusions of the review will be shared among the relevant organisations this week, which marks the first anniversary of Charles and Camilla’s coronation, the palace said.

(Reuters)