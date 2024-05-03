Dr Ranj onboards upcoming panto ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

The panto will run from Sat 7 Dec 24 – Sun 5 Jan 25.

(Photo credit: Churchill Theatre Bromley/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Churchill Theatre Bromley has shared fresh casting details on this year’s fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Dr Ranj has come on board to play The Man in the Mirror for the upcoming pantomime. Joining him on the cast will be pop and musical theatre star Gareth Gates as The Prince.

Announcing on Instagram, the official page of Churchill Theatre Bromley wrote, “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr Ranj as The Man in the Mirror, along with pop and musical theatre star Gareth Gates as The Prince to our pantomime cast this year!”

The post further read, “Join us this December for the fairest panto in the land! Make family memories with this fun-filled Christmas cracker, from Sat 7 Dec 24 – Sun 5 Jan 25. Book today, or you won’t be able to look yourself in the mirror!”

More details are expected to arrive soon.