Composer Naushad’s grand daughter speaks about his greatness

Umarah Naushad Ali

By: Asjad Nazir

NAUSHAD ALI delivered stunning soundtracks, timeless songs and brilliant background scores during a path-breaking music career filled with magic moments.

His granddaughter Umarah Naushad Ali is rightly proud of the late composing maestro’s work and discussed his legacy with Eastern Eye. The talented pastry chef, and expert in animation, VFX and 3D interiors spoke fondly about his music and remarkable life.

When did you first realise that your grandfather was such a revered music legend?

I always knew that my grandfather was famous but didn’t understand to what extent as a child. By the time I grew up, he passed away.

After that, I noticed why people adored him. When he passed away, countless people came to pay their last respects. It was so pure, the way he earned respect. The way people still love and admire his music is amazing.

What do you most love about his rise from humble beginnings to stardom?

My grandfather’s real-life story is not less than a movie itself. He left his house at a really young age because his dad was against him getting into music composition. He slept on the streets for years and lived without food for days, but never gave up his music passion. That dedication carried him through the struggles and difficulties.

How much does Naushad’s greatness mean to the family?

He has left behind an undying legacy, and we are extremely lucky that we are part of it. It’s a blessing and rare thing to be born into a legacy that will remain forever through his music.

Can you talk about that incredible legacy?

The way he worked, including creating new techniques, changed the face of music and influenced all those who followed in his footsteps. He was known for classical music, but combined it beautifully with western contemporary sounds. He wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries, like using 100 singers for the first time with Ae Mohabbat Zindabad (from Mughal-e-Azam).

When people asked him what his best work was, he would reply, “I don’t think I have given my best yet,” despite delivering some of the greatest music ever produced.

Tell us a story about your grandfather not many people know.

When he was invited to the White House in USA, the dress code was a black tuxedo with a bow tie. He humbly replied, ‘Thank you very much for your invite, but I am representing my country, and will want to attend in my country’s traditional wear, if that is okay’. They replied saying it would be an honour to have him, and he can wear whatever he wants.

At the formal dinner, all the men wore black tuxedos, while he was the only one in a Jodhpuri (relating to Jodhpur, a city in north India) suit. Everybody looked at him, but my grandfather felt proud representing his country and people.

Which of his many works do you most love?

Of course, he was gifted and left behind masterful work. What I love most is the passion and dedication he put into each project. He stuck to his beliefs and classical music roots, while getting completely immersed in his work.

He put the same level of care into the background music. He made you feel the emotions through his timeless music and still does today.

Which songs of his are personal favourites?

I love the soundtracks of Mughal-e-Azam, Leader, Kohinoor and so many more. My favourite song is Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki.

How important is it to keep the memory of great legends like Naushad Ali alive?

It’s so important to remember the pioneers because they helped to shape us. By learning from history, we become stronger. I’m not just saying that because I’m his granddaughter.

His powerful music keeps us connected to our roots and emotions. His songs still entertain us, but we can also learn so much from his work and way of working. His remarkable story of rising from adversity to greatness teaches us to never give up and that anything is possible.

How does it feel that his songs still entertain millions today?

It’s a beautiful feeling to know that he continues to bring joy into people’s lives. His powerful legacy will remain long after we are all gone.

Does it sadden you that the quality of Indian film music has dramatically declined?

Yes, it’s disheartening to witness the decline in the quality of Indian film music, despite the abundance of talent in our country.

It’s unfortunate that genuine talent often takes a backseat to manipulation and mediocrity in today’s industry. We owe it to future generations to preserve the integrity and richness of our musical heritage and learn from it.

How has your grandfather inspired you?

My grandfather instilled in me the values of humility, respect for others, and the importance of striving for excellence. He encouraged us to hone our talents, always give our best effort and to take pride in what you do.