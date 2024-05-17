  Knife crime: Unending trauma for victims' families - EasternEye
  • Friday, May 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Knife crime: Unending trauma for victims’ families

Anita Nahar claims she often becomes frustrated when talking to the parents of other people killed as a result of knife violence

Picture for representation only. (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

Families of knife killings want people to understand the tragic consequences and more stringent measures be taken to curb the menace.

Barely a year ago, 25-year-old Ashish Nahar was stabbed at a park in Bedford. His mother Anita Nahar remembers him as a “fun, happy, cheerful and very caring boy”, she told BBC.

Recalling that fateful day (June 29, 2023), she said she told her friend how well Ashish was doing. Barely three hours later she had to inform her about the tragic incident.

Anita claims she often becomes frustrated when talking to the parents of other people killed as a result of knife violence.

She hopes speaking about her experience would mean Ashish’s death was “not in vain” andd wants knife crimes to end.

Anita wants parents to sensitise their children about knives and its potential for damage. “Talk to your child, the way you teach them about sexual abuse and strangers,” she told BBC.

For Nahar’s grandfather Darshan Lall, it was has been a struggle to come to terms with the loss. “Life changed in just a few seconds,” he said.

Lall finds it heartbreaking to face his grieving daughter and struggles to comfort her.

He joins his daughter in supporting police action to target people carrying knives.

Ashish died of a single stab wound to the heart by a teenager Kamil Serba, who was jailed for 14-and-a-half years.

The family of Ben Hardwidge, 22, who died in a knife attack 20 years ago in the Essex village of Birchanger too faces a similar trauma.

His brother James Hardwidge, 40, said his family has never recovered, and he still finds it very difficult to talk about the incident.

He says he wants people to realise the impact of knife crime. “It destroys lives, destroys families not just for the victim but the person doing it.”

Police measures

The police at Essex and Bedfordshire are carrying out drives to keep knives off the streets.

In Essex, police destroyed more than 23,000 weapons last year. They have put up detection gates in the city centre to deter people from bringing a knife.

In Bedfordshire, the police force has introduced a new initiative called Just Drop It, calling upon people to surrender their weapons by dropping them into weapons bins.

Related Stories

News
Global life expectancy to improve by almost five years by 2050: Study
News
Fast-track deportation deal for failed Bangladeshi asylum seekers
News
Lord Kulveer Ranger breached code of conduct, report finds
News
Teachers shortage acute for secondary classes: Panel
News
Sadiq Khan meets Pope Francis during Vatican visit
UK
Private schools face crisis amid fee hike: report
News
Sunak says he’ll remain as MP if he loses general election
UK
Former Post Office IT head claims Paula Vennells ‘wanted to avoid inquiry’
News
Commonwealth chief lauds India’s technical assistance
News
Why ‘forced marriage figures are tip of the iceberg’
INDIA
India braces for second heatwave amid critical election season
News
Sri Lanka persecuted Tamils after war, claims new report

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW