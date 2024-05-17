  Man who killed pensioner in 'Gaza revenge' jailed for life - EasternEye

Man who killed pensioner in ‘Gaza revenge’ jailed for life

After his arrest, Alid told police he committed the acts because of the conflict in Gaza and said he would have killed more people if he could have, according to prosecutors.

Last month, Ahmed Alid was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and assaulting two female detectives during his police interview.

By: Vivek Mishra

A Moroccan man who fatally stabbed a man in UK, claiming it was revenge for Israeli actions in Gaza, was sentenced to at least 45 years in prison on Friday. The judge described the murder as an act of terrorism.

Ahmed Alid, 45, who had sought asylum in Britain, killed a 70-year-old man after approaching him from behind on a road in Hartlepool, northeast England, in the early hours of October 15 last year. Alid had previously attacked his Muslim housemate, who had converted to Christianity.

Last month, Alid was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and assaulting two female detectives during his police interview.

“You attacked and murdered Terence Carney in a terrorist act,” Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Alid during sentencing at Teesside Crown Court. She stated he must serve a total of 45 years before being eligible for release. “You intended it as revenge for the actions of a foreign country, Israel, and to intimidate and influence the British government in its international relations.”

Alid initially used two knives to attack his sleeping housemate, who he had become aggressive towards after learning of his conversion to Christianity. He stabbed the housemate six times while shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest).

The 32-year-old housemate, one of five asylum seekers in the property, managed to fend off Alid, and another occupant came to his aid.

Alid then left the house and walked down the road, passing Carney on the opposite side of the street. He circled back and attacked Carney from behind, stabbing him six times in the chest, abdomen, and back. Carney died shortly afterward.

During his police interview, Alid attacked two female detectives, injuring one on the shoulder and wrist.

(Reuters)