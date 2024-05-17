  Meryl Streep shines at Cannes 2024 in Indian designer’s jewellery - EasternEye
  Friday, May 17, 2024
Entertainment

Meryl Streep shines at Cannes 2024 in Indian designer’s jewellery

Draped in a lustrous satin Dior wrap dress, Streep accessorized with a pair of exquisite earrings crafted by Indian designer Hanut Singh.

Meryl Streep (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday night with a dazzling display of glamour and talent at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Among the esteemed guests was none other than Hollywood icon Meryl Streep, who was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Palme d’Or.

As Streep graciously accepted the accolade, she couldn’t help but inject her trademark wit into the moment, quipping, “I’m just so grateful that you haven’t gotten sick of my face.”

However, it wasn’t just Streep’s legendary presence that stole the spotlight. Her attire for the evening boasted a unique touch of Indian craftsmanship, adding an extra layer of allure to the red carpet affair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanut Singh (@hanut101)

Draped in a lustrous satin Dior wrap dress, Streep accessorized with a pair of exquisite earrings crafted by Indian designer Hanut Singh.

Singh has earlier adorned global icons like Madonna, Rihanna, and Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Alia Bhatt with his unique pieces of jewellery.

Coming back to Cannes, among the 18 prior recipients of the honorary Palme, which was first presented in 2002 and recognizes career achievement, are Catherine Deneuve, Jane Fonda, Clint Eastwood, Agnes Varda, Jodie Foster, Tom Cruise, and, last year, Harrison Ford and Michael Douglas.

This year, two other honorary Palmes will be presented, one to Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli on May 20 (it is the first non-individual to receive one) and the other to Streep’s fellow American and “New Hollywood” trailblazer George Lucas during the closing ceremony on May 25.

