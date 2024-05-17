  Bharat Parv celebrated at Cannes Film Festival - EasternEye
Bharat Parv celebrated at Cannes Film Festival

Over 250 delegates attended the evening that showcased Indian culture, cuisine, and cinema at the global platform.

Unveiling of 55th IFFI poster at Bharat Parv (Image source: X/PIBIndia)

By: Mohnish Singh

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, the grand celebration of cinema, commenced two days ago with a ten-day extravaganza of content and glamour.

Amidst this cinematic splendour, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India, hosted the first-ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine, and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera.

The event organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was a resounding success, with Cannes delegates fully immersed in the evening’s exceptional performances and the delightful array of fusion cuisine, a release said.

Over 250 delegates attended the evening that showcased Indian culture, cuisine, and cinema at the global platform.

The event also saw the unveiling of posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Sanjay Jaju, accompanied by filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, and film veteran Bobby Bedi, officiated the unveiling.

Chef Varun Totlani, specially flown in for the occasion, curated a menu that radiated the warmth and hospitality intrinsic to Indian culture.

His culinary creations were a highlight of the evening, offering attendees a taste of India’s diverse and flavorful cuisine.

The night was further enlivened by performances from singer Sunanda Sharma, who delivered energetic Punjabi numbers. She was joined by budding singers Pragati, Arjun, and Maahi, Shaan’s son.

The musical acts culminated with a rousing rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam,’ which was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The presence of esteemed guests added to the allure and significance of the event.

Actor Shobhita Dhulipala, Assamese actor Amie Barauah, renowned in Assamese cinema, and film critic Anupama Chopra were among the luminaries who graced the occasion.

Bharat Parv at Cannes was a night filled with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration.

The event showcased India’s vibrant cultural heritage, leaving a lasting impression on the international delegates and attendees.

